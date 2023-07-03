9 Bangladeshi youths conferred with prestigious Diana Award 2023

03 July, 2023, 08:55 am
9 Bangladeshi youths conferred with prestigious Diana Award 2023

Photo: Collected
Addressing the paradigm-shifting roles of youths across the world and their impactful works, the 2023 Diana Award on Friday put the spotlight on over 189 youths including nine Bangladeshi young changemakers for their social actions and humanitarian efforts.

Considered one of the most prestigious accolades a young person aged 9-25 years can receive for social or humanitarian actions, the award is established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, and given out by the charity of the same name and has the support of both her sons, His Royal Highness (HRH) Prince William, the Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

The nine Bangladeshi changemakers who received this year's award are Abdullah Al Hasan Dipto (23) for Pathchola Foundation, Ahnaf Abrar Husain (17) for Bhoroshasthol, Rituraj Bhowmick (10) for Baap Ka Beta, Jyotirmoyee Das Nova (24) for Wise Bangladesh, F M Farhan Faiyaz (24) for Porikolpona Foundation, S M Mobin Sikder (23) for Science Bee, Jahir Rayhan (24) for Youth For Change, Sk Shoaibur Rahaman (24) for Agri-Science Society (AgSS) and Nishat Sultana Chowdhury (24) for Ek Takay Shikkha.

Both His Royal Highness (HRH) Prince William, the Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and sons of the late Princess Diana, delivered recorded video messages to the young awardees receiving the Diana Award in memory of their mother.

These exceptional young leaders are transforming their communities, driving lasting change and creating a fairer, more equitable society for all. This year, the award recognizes youths from countries including Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, China, Egypt, Georgia, Guatemala, Guyana, India, Indonesia, Jamaica, Kenya, Lebanon, Malaysia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Romania, Scotland, Serbia, Singapore, Switzerland, UAE, United States, Vietnam, Yemen, Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom.

Their causes and backgrounds are varied, but they are united in their innate desire to affect positive change, mobilising and inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.

‍Sharing his feelings over this prestigious achievement, S M Mobin Sikder, founder of Science Bee which is considered the world's largest Bengali language science-based educational platform, told UNB that he is honoured and thrilled over this achievement.

"This recognition not only fills my heart with joy but also reflects the significant impact Science Bee, the organization I founded, has had on the youth of Bangladesh. As I receive this news, I am overwhelmed with a mix of emotions – joy, pride, and gratitude. This award symbolizes the impact we can have when we work together towards a common goal," Mobin told UNB. 

Through Science Bee, Mobin has also created Bangladesh's largest science-based website with 200,000 registered students and 40,000 daily learners. Mobin and his Science Bee team have impacted more than 10 million Bengali-speaking students from over 30 countries and he has received numerous awards for his contributions to community development and achieving sustainable development goals.

"For me, this serves as a reminder that even small steps can lead to significant achievements. I am truly humbled and inspired to continue my journey, using this recognition as a catalyst to further ignite the passion for science in young minds and make a lasting difference in the world. Thanks to everyone who has played a part in this incredible milestone," he told UNB.

The Diana Awards follow a rigorous nomination process in which the award recipients are put forward by adults who know the eligibles in a professional capacity and recognised their efforts as a positive contribution to society. These nominators had to demonstrate the nominee's impact in five key areas: Vision, Social Impact, Inspiring Others, Youth Leadership, and Service Journey.

A total of 20 panels, each consisting of three judges who understand the value of the youth, including one young person representative, determine which nominations from each region or nation will receive the award, according to the official website of the Diana Awards.

