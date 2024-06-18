Holidaymakers leaving Dhaka even on second day of Eid

People are waiting at Sadarghat launch terminal for their desired launch to travel to their village home on Tuesday (18 June). Photo: Nazmus Sakib Sadi

Rahima Begum, who works as a part-time maid at various houses in the capital, earned some extra money and received meat of sacrificial animals by working on Eid day.

Talking to The Business Standard at Sadarghat launch terminal, she said, "During Eid, there are more work including meat cutting in various houses. Besides, staying in Dhaka for Eid means I can earn extra income and receive meat. That is why I stayed in Dhaka. Today, I am going home with my whole family."

Like Rahima, many others were unable to return home before Eid due to various engagements and are leaving Dhaka on the second day of Eid.

A significant crowd has been observed at the Sadarghat launch terminal and various bus terminals in Dhaka today (18 June).

Passengers waiting for launch at Sadarghat terminal this afternoon said they celebrated Eid in Dhaka and were now heading to their village homes. Many noted that they could not travel home before Eid as they had work commitments at their workplace even on the day before Eid.

At the Sadarghat launch terminal, a significant number of people were seen boarding launches bound for southern districts including Chandpur and Bhola. However, launch workers reported that the number of passengers was fewer compared to the days before Eid, although still slightly higher than usual.

Lokman, the supervisor of Dhaka-Bhola route launch "Shampad", said, "Today, while the number of passengers was not as high as on Eid day, it was slightly above the usual. All Bhola-bound launches are departing on schedule with passengers."

Meanwhile, Saiful Islam, the ticket checker of Pubali-5 launch that departed Bhola at 7am, said, "The launch arrived at Sadarghat nearly empty. Dhaka-bound passengers are expected to start returning from tomorrow."

Passengers, however, alleged that the fare on the launches is slightly higher than usual.

But officials of various launches claimed that they are charging the standard government-set fare. Due to fewer passengers compared to non-holiday periods, the fare may appear higher to passengers, they said.

Meanwhile, similar scenes were observed at Gabtoli Bus Terminal, Kallyanpur Bus Counter, and Syedabad Bus Counter. Passengers waiting for buses mentioned that they celebrated Eid in Dhaka and are now travelling to their village homes on the second day of Eid.

A passenger at Gabtoli Bus Terminal, Harun or Rashid, said he was charged extra for the ticket.

When asked about the claim at various bus counters, the officials of transport companies, however, denied charging any additional price for the tickets.