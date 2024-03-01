65-year-old man burned to death in Naogaon fire

Bangladesh

UNB
01 March, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2024, 04:14 pm

Related News

65-year-old man burned to death in Naogaon fire

The deceased was Altaf Hossain, son of the late Tasir Uddin of Gorshahi Moddyho para village of the upazila.

UNB
01 March, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2024, 04:14 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

A 65-year-old man was burned to death in a fire in Badalgachhi upazila of Naogaon early Friday (1 March).

The deceased was Altaf Hossain, son of the late Tasir Uddin of Gorshahi Moddyho para village of the upazila.

The victim's son, Tariqul Islam, said his father used to sleep in a house in front of their yard.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Locals noticed a fire in his father's house early Friday and started screaming. Hearing this, they came out of the house and found the fire.

Though the flame was doused with the help of locals, later, his father died, and two goats, and other valuables were found burned to ashes, he said.

Confirming the incident, Badalgachhi Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mahabubur Rahman said they visited the spot.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tripti Kona Mandal said they provided the family with Tk 30, 000 and some dry foods.

fire / Bangladesh / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

7h | Panorama
Colourful Benarasi sharis are displayed in every corner of the exhibition area, each radiating more glamour than the other. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Of glistening silk and glamour Benarasi: Festival begins at Le Méridien Dhaka

5h | Mode
Photo: Collected

29 February: What makes the leap day 'extra' special

1d | Features
20-year-old Shojib works as a machine operator at a shopping bag factory despite his challenges. Photo: SEID

Meet Shojib: Defying limits despite hearing and speech impairments

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trump is unstoppable

Trump is unstoppable

18h | Videos
Where is the end of the trend of the capital market?

Where is the end of the trend of the capital market?

21h | Videos
What position did the Turkish-Arab countries take against the Israeli occupation?

What position did the Turkish-Arab countries take against the Israeli occupation?

19h | Videos
BPL 2024 stats

BPL 2024 stats

19h | Videos