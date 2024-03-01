65-year-old man burned to death in Naogaon fire

A 65-year-old man was burned to death in a fire in Badalgachhi upazila of Naogaon early Friday (1 March).

The deceased was Altaf Hossain, son of the late Tasir Uddin of Gorshahi Moddyho para village of the upazila.

The victim's son, Tariqul Islam, said his father used to sleep in a house in front of their yard.

Locals noticed a fire in his father's house early Friday and started screaming. Hearing this, they came out of the house and found the fire.

Though the flame was doused with the help of locals, later, his father died, and two goats, and other valuables were found burned to ashes, he said.

Confirming the incident, Badalgachhi Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mahabubur Rahman said they visited the spot.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tripti Kona Mandal said they provided the family with Tk 30, 000 and some dry foods.