4th phase of UP election on Sunday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 December, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 10:04 pm

Election is scheduled at 838 UPs in 118 upazilas of 58 districts of the country

File Photo
File Photo

Amid anxiety over probable violence, 838 union parishads (UPs) are going to elections on Sunday in the fourth phase of the local government polls.

This election is being held in 118 upazilas of 58 districts of the country. Violent incidents have taken place in various UPs during the pre-poll campaign.

In this phase, voting for the post of chairman will take place in 790 Ups as chairmen of 48 UPs have already been elected uncontested. A number of 3,814 aspirants are vying for the chairman post of 790 UPs.

Moreover, 112 members of the reserved women's ward and 135 members of the general ward have been elected uncontested.

Apart from these, 9,513 candidates are contesting for the reserved women ward member posts and 30,106 candidates for the general ward member posts.

Like the previous ones, the fourth phase of UP polls also witnessed violence erupted in several areas during the last day of the campaign on Friday.

Apprehending probable violence, Police, RAB and BGB personnel were active on the field since Saturday morning in the unions where election is going to be held. Despite the deployment of additional members of the law enforcement agencies, a series of clashes broke out at West Ilisha and Rajapur unions in Bhola on Friday, injuring 30 people. The Awami League office was vandalised at that time.

Earlier on Thursday night, violent incidents took place at Mahadevpur in Naogaon, Gauripur in Mymensingh, Mathbaria in Pirojpur and Bhuapur in Tangail, injuring scores of supporters of different candidates.

According to a report by the Ain O Salish Kendra, 87 people were killed in 442 violent incidents centring union parishad polls between January and November this year.

Besides, allegations of violating electoral code of conduct to establish supremacy in the area have been raised against some local MPs.

In the fourth phase of UP polls, voting will be held through EVMs in 38 Ups while paper ballots will be cast in 800 UPs.

