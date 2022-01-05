2 returning officers held with stamped ballot papers in Sylhet

Two returning officers were arrested while delivering stamped ballot papers to different election centres in Sylhet's Zakiganj upazila.

Sylhet Deputy Commissioner (DC) M Kazi Emdadul Islam and Superintendent of Police Farid Uddin arrested the officers just before the polls closed on Wednesday.

The election of Kajalsar union parishad of the upazila was postponed over the incident.

The detainees are Zakiganj upazila agriculture officers Ariful Haque and Sadman Sakib.

The SP said, "We recovered 400 stamped ballot papers from the returning officers Ariful Haque and Sadman Shakib's car and brought them to the police station."

DC M Kazi Emdadul Islam said, "Election of Kajalsar union parishad has been postponed over the arrest of the returning officers."

Legal action will be taken against them, added the DC.