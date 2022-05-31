Ctg UP chairman candidate threatens rival candidate with ‘government goons’

A UP chairman candidate named Jaker Hossain Chowdhury nominated by the Awami League in Chattogram's Banshkhali upazila has threatened rival candidates with "government goons".

Jaker is a member of the Central Executive Committee of Krishak League, an affiliate of the Awami League.

He is contesting for the post of chairman of Puichhari Union in Banshkhali as an AL candidate.

He made the threat while addressing an election rally in Prembazar area of the union on Sunday (29 May) evening.

He said, "I am a member of the government party, I have government goons. Don't I? Licensed! Will they work for them (rival candidates), or will they work for me, if I give the instructions?"

A video of Jaker Hossain's speech has gone viral on Facebook. He also spoke about the situation in the area in the 39-second video.

He mentioned in his speech that the Prembazar area was once a sanctuary for robbers.

In the video, Jaker Hossain addressed the election meeting in Prembazar area. Behind him was a banner with the boat symbol. South district Awami League leader Khorshedul Alam was sitting in the chair next to the chairman candidate.

Addressing the opposition, Jaker Hossain said, "No matter how big the thugs are here, no matter how much money they have, nobody can create chaos."

He further said, "You will not be intimidated by them (rival candidates). You know very well this was once a sanctuary of robbers. They used to rob at night, and gamble around different places during the day."

When asked about this, Jaker Hossain Chowdhury told the media his words meant that the administration will take a firm stand.

"Maybe I had a slip of tongue. I did not notice that. It was wrong," he added in his defence.

Upazila Election Officer and Returning Officer of the election Mohammad Faisal Alam said the matter has come to their notice.

"Candidates cannot make such statements. We will take action in this regard," he added.