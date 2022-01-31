Sixth phase UP polls end peacefully

TBS Report
31 January, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 10:27 pm

Sixth phase UP polls end peacefully

TBS Report
31 January, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 10:27 pm
Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS
Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The 6th phase of Union Parishad polls concluded Monday without any major incidents of violence except for some stray incidents of occupying the polling centres and forcing voters to cast their vote for the boat symbol. 

In a post-election press briefing at Nirbachon Bhaban at Agargaon in the capital, Election Commission Secretary Humayun Kabir Khondker said 55% vote was cast.

He attributed severe cold to the low turnout of voters.

He claimed that there was no news of any type of unpleasant incident and the voting went peacefully without cancellation of any centres' vote. 

In this phase, elections were held in 208 UPs of 42 upazilas in 22 districts. Elections were supposed to be held at 220 UPs. But candidates of 12 UPs were elected unopposed. 

Of the total centres, polls were held with EVM in 206 centres.      

It was alleged that voters were forced to cast their votes for Boat symbol at Bilashpur Majhirkanda UP at Dohar upazila of Dhaka.

Besides, there are allegations of driving out the polling agents of several independent candidates from various centres. 

According to local people, supporters of the AL candidate Rashed Chokder entering the polling booths forced the voters to cast their vote for the boat symbol.    

Besides, miscreants at Senbagh upazila of Noakhali took control of two centres of Nabipur UP and snatched ballot papers. The voting remained suspended at the two centres for two hours. 

The law enforcers took control of the situation by charging batons.

Meanwhile, the rebel candidate of Awami League of Juidandi UP of Anwara upazila Rashedul Islam Chowdhury boycotted the elections on ground of vote centre occupancy.  He announced to boycott the elections holding a press conference at his residence at 10AM. 

However, four agents were penalised at one centre of Bayek UP at Kasba upazila of Brahmanbaria for violation of election time code of conduct.    

Besides, voting was delayed by one hour at two centres of Kasba and Nabinagar in Brahmanbaria due to technical problems in the EVMs.   

Earlier on 21 June and 20 September, elections were held in 369 UPs in two rounds of the first phase.

On 11 November, elections were held in 833 UPs in the second phase, and on 28 November in 1000 UPs in the third phase. On 26 December fourth phase elections were held in 840 UPs and on 5 January the fifth phase elections were held in 708 UPs.  

