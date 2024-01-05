Putin inks decree on granting citizenship to foreigners under contract with Russian army

Europe

BSS/TASS
05 January, 2024, 10:40 am
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 10:42 am

Armed servicemen wait in Russian army vehicles outside a Ukranian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava March 1, 2014. Photo: Reuters
Armed servicemen wait in Russian army vehicles outside a Ukranian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava March 1, 2014. Photo: Reuters

Foreign nationals who concluded a contract with Russia's Armed Forces during the special military operation will be able to apply for Russian citizenship, according to a decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin published on the official portal of legal information.

According to the document, those foreigners who left service during the special military operation for health reasons, upon reaching the age limit or following the lifting of the martial law are also eligible.

According to the decree, their relatives will also obtain the right to apply for Russian citizenship.

