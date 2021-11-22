4 of a family burnt in city gas fire

Four members of a family have sustained burn injuries in a fire that originated following cylinder gas leakage in the capital today.

The incident took place at the capital's Mugda in the morning.

The injured people were rushed to Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute after being rescued by the neighbours. They are now undergoing treatment at the institute.

The details about the injured people could not be known immediately.

Confirming the matter, Jamal Uddin Mir, officer-in-charge of Mugda police station, said that the fire incident might have taken place following a gas cylinder leakage.