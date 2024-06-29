Dormitory fire in Moscow suburb kills five

World+Biz

Reuters
29 June, 2024, 08:00 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 08:03 am

Related News

Dormitory fire in Moscow suburb kills five

Several residents were rescued from the burning two-storey building

Reuters
29 June, 2024, 08:00 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 08:03 am
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Fire raced through a dormitory in a Moscow suburb, killing five people, Russian news agencies quoted emergency services as saying early on Saturday.

Tass news agency said an initial investigation showed the fire in the suburb of Balashikha was caused by an electrical fault.

Several residents were rescued from the burning two-storey building.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Tass quoted emergency services as saying the dormitory housed mainly foreign migrant workers.

Russia / fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

19h | Panorama
Sajib Ranjan Biswas (left) and Rajesh Saha create sound effects for a movie scene at their Cowbell Studio. The duo represents the new generation of Foley artists in Bangladesh, striving to elevate the art form in the digital age. Photo: Courtesy

The art of Foley: Crafting cinematic soundscapes at FDC

22h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Declining share of consumption in GDP

19h | Panorama
Students hold placards showing discontent over the High Court’s decision to reinstate the quota system in government jobs. Photo: UNB

Quotas in govt jobs should not be treated as a binary problem

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biden’s disastrous debate accelerates doubts over candidacy

Biden’s disastrous debate accelerates doubts over candidacy

13h | Videos
Chittagong University campus is like a kingdom of music

Chittagong University campus is like a kingdom of music

5m | Videos
Einstein atomic bomb letter to be auctioned

Einstein atomic bomb letter to be auctioned

11h | Videos
Bangladesh to earn Tk5.5 crore from ICC for T20 World Cup performance

Bangladesh to earn Tk5.5 crore from ICC for T20 World Cup performance

15h | Videos