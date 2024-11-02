9 farmers, including 2 Rohingyas, 'abducted' in Teknaf

Nine farmers, including seven locals and two Rohingyas, have been allegedly abducted in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf today (2 November).

The incident occurred around 8:30am in the hilly area of Karachi Para, Kanjar Para of Whykong Union in the district, Nur Mohammad Anwari, chairman of the union, told The Business Standard.

"They were taken away by the abductors while working in their fields at the foot of the hill. I have informed Teknaf Model Police Station," he added.

The abducted individuals are- Anwar, son of Nurul Islam; Giyas Uddin, son of Bancha Mia; Belal Uddin, son of Jalal Ahmed; Abu Bakar, son of Abul Hossain; Muhammad Alam, son of Nurul Alam; Kafil, son of Azizur Rahman; and Nurul Hossain.

Identities of two Rohingyas have not been known yet.

Teknaf Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Muhammad Gias Uddin said they are conducting a rescue operation.

According to Cox's Bazar District Police and the victims' families, 136 people have been abducted from different areas of Teknaf over last year. Of them, 81 are local residents and 54 are Rohingyas.

At least 69 of the abducted individuals have been released after paying a ransom.