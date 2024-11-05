5 held with 17 local, foreign firearms in Noakhali 

Bangladesh

BSS
05 November, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 10:13 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Police early today arrested five persons and seized 17 local and foreign-made firearms and 277 bullets from them in Noakhali district.

The arrestees were Badal Hossain, 21, Md Robin, 28, Murad Hossain, 22, Md Bahar, 30, and Anwar Hossain, 26.

Police set up check posts at different key points in Noakhali district upon secret information that criminals have been assembling with illegal firearms to destibilise the district, according to a police press release. 

The police personnel arrested three of them with 10 local firearms after setting up checkpost at Sayed Plaza, Sebarhat Bazar under Senbagh Police Station at 1:30am today. 

They later arrested one person with five foreign pistols, nine magazines, two local LG and 277 bullets from a house at Deohati village under Sonaimuri Thana.

Police earlier at 1am today arrested one person with 12kg of cannabis and a pickup van at the same checkpost.

Two separate cases were lodged with Senbagh and Sonaimuri Police Stations to this end.

