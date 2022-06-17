14-party alliance to hold rally Saturday

The Awami League-led 14-party alliance will hold a rally in the capital on Saturday to protest the "indecent remarks and death threat against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

The rally will start at 3pm in front of the AL central office in Bangabandhu Avenue. Coordinator of the 14-party alliance Amir Hossain Amu will preside over it.

The central committee of the ruling alliance is arranging the event, protesting the indecent remarks and death threat made by the BNP leaders against Sheikh Hasina, said a media statement on Friday.