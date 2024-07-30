Jamaat-e-Islami condemns imminent ban, says it's illegal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 July, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 01:24 pm

Logo of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. Photo: Collected
Logo of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. Photo: Collected

Jamaat-e-Islami, issued a statement today (30 July) condemning and protesting the decision to ban Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami made during the 14-party alliance meeting yesterday (29 July).

"We strongly condemn and protest the illegal, unauthorized, and unconstitutional decision taken by the 14-party alliance on 29 July to ban Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. The 14-party alliance led by the Awami League is a political platform. One political party or alliance cannot make decisions about another political party," said Shafiqur Rahman, the Ameer of Bangladesh Dr. Shafiqur Rahman. 

"The laws and constitution of Bangladesh do not grant such authority. If a trend of banning one party by another party or alliance begins, it will lead to chaos and the collapse of state order," he added. 

