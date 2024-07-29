Jamaat-Shibir to be banned: 14-party alliance

The ruling Awami League-led 14-party alliance today announced that they have unanimously agreed on banning Islamist political party Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir in the country.

The decision was made at a meeting of the alliance chaired by AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her residence Ganabhaban, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader told reporters after the meeting.

"The alliance has agreed to ban Jamaat-Shibir politics on the charges of killing common people and destroying state assets by creating various issues and carrying out militant attacks," Quader said.

The government will soon implement the decision, he added.

Rashed Khan Menon, a central leader of the alliance and president of the Workers Party, told The Business Standard that their decision was unanimous and now it is the government's responsibility to implement it.

Menon said the registration of Jamaat as a political party has already been cancelled. "Now, the home ministry will issue a notification under executive power, similar to how other militant organisations have been banned."

Bangladesh Tarikat Federation chairman Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari said once Jamaat-Shibir are banned, they will be unable to hold press conferences or any other political events.

Other central leaders of the alliance, including Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President Hasanul Haq Inu, were also present at the meeting.

'Militant activities'

At the meeting, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina labelled the recent events surrounding the quota reform movement as militant activities, attributing the attacks to Jamaat-Shibir and BNP.

She stated, "The events in Bangladesh are not political but militant acts."

Regarding the quota reform movement's platform, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Sheikh Hasina noted that their intentions go beyond the quota issue.

She said the platform's aim is to destroy institutions that improve the quality of life in Bangladesh, effectively targeting the country's progress.

The premier highlighted the development Bangladesh has achieved, stating, "Today, Bangladesh has earned a seat of dignity in the world through socio-economic and infrastructural development. When the name of Bangladesh is heard, everyone smiles and looks with respect."