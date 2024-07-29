Jamaat-Shibir to be banned: 14-party alliance

Politics

TBS Report
29 July, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 10:44 pm

Related News

Jamaat-Shibir to be banned: 14-party alliance

Home ministry will issue a notification under executive power

TBS Report
29 July, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 10:44 pm
Logo of the 14-Party Alliance. File Photo: UNB
Logo of the 14-Party Alliance. File Photo: UNB

The ruling Awami League-led 14-party alliance today announced that they have unanimously agreed on banning Islamist political party Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir in the country.

The decision was made at a meeting of the alliance chaired by AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her residence Ganabhaban, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader told reporters after the meeting.

"The alliance has agreed to ban Jamaat-Shibir politics on the charges of killing common people and destroying state assets by creating various issues and carrying out militant attacks," Quader said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The government will soon implement the decision, he added.

Rashed Khan Menon, a central leader of the alliance and president of the Workers Party, told The Business Standard that their decision was unanimous and now it is the government's responsibility to implement it.

Menon said the registration of Jamaat as a political party has already been cancelled. "Now, the home ministry will issue a notification under executive power, similar to how other militant organisations have been banned."

Bangladesh Tarikat Federation chairman Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari said once Jamaat-Shibir are banned, they will be unable to hold press conferences or any other political events.

Other central leaders of the alliance, including Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President Hasanul Haq Inu, were also present at the meeting.

'Militant activities'

At the meeting, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina labelled the recent events surrounding the quota reform movement as militant activities, attributing the attacks to Jamaat-Shibir and BNP.

She stated, "The events in Bangladesh are not political but militant acts."

Regarding the quota reform movement's platform, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Sheikh Hasina noted that their intentions go beyond the quota issue.

She said the platform's aim is to destroy institutions that improve the quality of life in Bangladesh, effectively targeting the country's progress.

The premier highlighted the development Bangladesh has achieved, stating, "Today, Bangladesh has earned a seat of dignity in the world through socio-economic and infrastructural development. When the name of Bangladesh is heard, everyone smiles and looks with respect."

Bangladesh / Top News

14-party alliance / Jamaat-e-Islami / Islami Chhatra Shibir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Sketch

Why so many deaths? 

3h | Panorama
Flood-affected people have gathered in front of their homes. Photo: Masum Billah.

Wiped out by river and memory

13h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Baking 101: Must-have tools for aspiring bakers

14h | Brands
With the final iternation of the Midship Runabout series, Toyota went back to its original roots– a lightweight sports car with the sole focus on driving dynamics. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Toyota MR-S: Go-Kart for the city streets

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos