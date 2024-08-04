A tensed Dhaka in fear of violence

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 10:10 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 10:58 am

A tensed Dhaka in fear of violence

The Anti-discrimination Students Movement announced their non-cooperation movement while the AL-led 14 party alliance announced a rally in front of the AL office at Bangabandhu Avenue

The Mirpur road remained nearly empty this morning. Photo: TBS
The Mirpur road remained nearly empty this morning. Photo: TBS

Dhaka streets remained mostly empty this morning (4 August), with shops remaining shut as the Anti-discrimination Students Movement and the AL-led 14-party alliance have announced programmes on the same day.

The Anti-discrimination Students Movement announced their non-cooperation movement from Shaheed Minar yesterday (3 August).

Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue in front of the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel remains empty. Photo: TBS
Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue in front of the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel remains empty. Photo: TBS

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Awami League-led 14-party alliance announced a rally in front of AL's office at the capital's Bangabandhu Avenue as part of their week-long programmes against BNP's "terrorism and anarchy" in the name of the movement.

Ahead of the pre-announced programs, shops in most of Dhaka, including those in Basabo, Ahmedabad, Dhanmondi, Sobhanbagh, Panthapath and Mohammadpur, remained shut in the morning.  

The road in front of Samorita Hospital in the capital&#039;s Panthapath remains almost empty on Sunday (4 August) morning. Photo: TBS
The road in front of Samorita Hospital in the capital's Panthapath remains almost empty on Sunday (4 August) morning. Photo: TBS

No long-haul buses left Sayedabad and Gabtoli.

The Signboard, Chattogram Road and Madanpur areas of the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway remained blocked in Narayanganj.

The city remained empty, with the RMG factories declaring a holiday today.

Protesters gathered around the Shibu Market, Stadium area in Narayanganj.

Meanwhile, ahead of the fear of violence, the DSEX index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) dropped by 110 points in half an hour into the trading. 

