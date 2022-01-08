Vaccine skeptics slammed across Europe as Omicron variant rages

Analysis

Fergal O'Brien & Chris Reiter, Bloomberg
08 January, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 07:40 pm

Related News

Vaccine skeptics slammed across Europe as Omicron variant rages

Fergal O'Brien & Chris Reiter, Bloomberg
08 January, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 07:40 pm
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

From Boris Johnson to Emmanuel Macron, Europe's leaders are increasingly going after anti-vaxxers as the battle against the fast-spreading omicron variant deepens the region's pandemic fatigue.

Amid a seemingly unstoppable surge in infections, officials are focusing restrictions on unvaccinated people rather than resorting to widespread clampdowns. The strong overall uptake in inoculations has emboldened leaders to go more aggressively after the holdouts, prodding them to roll up their sleeves.

French President Macron took the rhetoric to a new level this week when he said his government's strategy was to "p--- off" those who have refused shots. In the UK, Johnson accused anti-vaxxers of spreading "nonsense." German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who supports making shots compulsory, has labeled the anti-vax movement "a tiny minority of reckless extremists."

With the pandemic entering its third year and about 70% of Europe fully vaccinated, the leaders are betting they have popular support for this approach. 

Across the continent, the policy of coercion is becoming l'ordre du jour, with many governments trying to make life difficult for those refusing a vaccine and brushing aside concerns about civic freedoms. 

Macron, who faces a difficult re-election campaign this spring, is banking on support among the millions who are desperate to leave the pandemic behind. Some 77% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to government figures, putting him squarely on the side of the majority.

On Friday, he stood by his remarks, saying it "was my responsibility to ring the alarm."

France is toughening restrictions on those without inoculations, looking to put in place a vaccine pass to access bars and restaurants, or even travel by train. 

Neighboring Italy on Wednesday made shots compulsory for people over 50, though the fine of 100 euros ($113) for non-compliance has been kept deliberately low. 

In Austria, the unvaccinated are barred from most areas of life, including non-essential shopping, hotels and restaurants, although enforcement is spotty. The country also wants to make vaccines mandatory for everyone from next month, though implementation may be delayed due to issues with the electronic vaccine register.

Germany, Europe's biggest economy, is already in what some officials have termed a "lockdown of the unvaccinated," with limits on access to theaters and other leisure activities.

On Friday, authorities created an even bigger hurdle, requiring negative tests at restaurants and non-essential stores for fully vaccinated people. Only those who've had boosters get no-hassle access.

"Anyone who hasn't been immunized is endangering themselves," Scholz said.

The controversy over such measures found a new global flashpoint this week when world tennis No. 1 Novak Djokovic -- a vocal vaccine-mandate critic -- was denied entry to Australia for the Australian Open. That followed anger over a decision to grant the Serbian player an exemption to play without proof of vaccination.

European governments -- unable to halt, or even slow, the spread of infections -- are zeroing in on the unvaccinated as part of efforts to protect their health services from being swamped. 

While vaccines don't completely stop transmission, research suggests they reduce the chance of severe symptoms from omicron. That should mean less pressure on hospitals, many of which are already stretched, in part because of staff shortages due to illness. 

Data in the UK show a far higher hospitalization rate among those who haven't had a vaccine.

While Johnson has said he favors a voluntary approach to vaccinations, this week his frustration with anti-vaxxers boiled over.

"I want to say to the anti-vax campaigners, the people who are putting this mumbo jumbo on social media, they are completely wrong," he said. Given the "tragedy" going on, "it's time that I and government call them out on what they're doing." 

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement.

Coronavirus chronicle / Top News / World+Biz

omicron / Covid -19 / Europe / Vaccine / Anti-vaxx

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two male Red-crested Pochards. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Red-crested pochards of Tanguar Haor: Could they go down the way other pochards went?

10h | Panorama
In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

11h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

10h | Wheels
The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

What big tech are vying for

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

4h | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

7h | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

7h | Videos
Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka