It will help establish discipline in e-commerce 

I appreciate the government initiative to bring all the e-commerce firms under digital business identification (DBID). It will help establish discipline in the sector as well as increase customers' faith.

Currently, the government does not know who are operating e-commerce businesses. With the DBID the authorities can identify and monitor them. As a result, accountability can be ensured. No one can defraud customers in the name of e-commerce businesses.

The big e-commerce companies can easily be registered with the DBID, as they have trade licences and all the necessary documents. The government should ensure an easy way for Facebook-based start-ups so that they do not face any hurdles in getting registration. It should continue providing the registration-service free of cost.

The government also should encourage the small entrepreneurs for being registered, by offering them some facilities such as making an easy way to get bank loans against the identification numbers.

Currently, the majority of such small e-commerce businesses are being operated from homes. As a result, they cannot apply for trade licences as city corporations do not issue the licences based on just home addresses. The government should address the issue.

Besides, the Bangladesh Bank needs to revise its SME policy to help the e-commerce entrepreneurs avail different facilities like traditional ones.

The small-scale e-commerce firms are receiving their payments through mobile financial services in individual accounts. They should be brought under authorised payment gateways.

The commerce ministry warned of shutting down pages or websites in case the entrepreneurs do not have the digital identification numbers. I think it would be very tough as the ministry has no capacity to do so.

I also urge the government not to assign police for monitoring the e-commerce business activities. It would not be a wise decision.

The government in future can easily bring the registered firms under the tax net. In such a situation, small-scale e-commerce entrepreneurs can fall under pressure, which is a concern. However, all would depend on the revenue agency.

AKM Fahim Mashroor is the chief executive officer of AjkerDeal