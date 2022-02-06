It will help establish discipline in e-commerce 

Analysis

AKM Fahim Masroor 
06 February, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 10:50 pm

Related News

It will help establish discipline in e-commerce 

AKM Fahim Masroor 
06 February, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 10:50 pm
Fahim Mashroor, CEO of bdjobs.com. TBS Sketch
Fahim Mashroor, CEO of bdjobs.com. TBS Sketch

I appreciate the government initiative to bring all the e-commerce firms under digital business identification (DBID). It will help establish discipline in the sector as well as increase customers' faith. 

Currently, the government does not know who are operating e-commerce businesses. With the DBID the authorities can identify and monitor them. As a result, accountability can be ensured. No one can defraud customers in the name of e-commerce businesses.

The big e-commerce companies can easily be registered with the DBID, as they have trade licences and all the necessary documents. The government should ensure an easy way for Facebook-based start-ups so that they do not face any hurdles in getting registration. It should continue providing the registration-service free of cost. 

The government also should encourage the small entrepreneurs for being registered, by offering them some facilities such as making an easy way to get bank loans against the identification numbers. 

Currently, the majority of such small e-commerce businesses are being operated from homes. As a result, they cannot apply for trade licences as city corporations do not issue the licences based on just home addresses. The government should address the issue. 

Besides, the Bangladesh Bank needs to revise its SME policy to help the e-commerce entrepreneurs avail different facilities like traditional ones. 

The small-scale e-commerce firms are receiving their payments through mobile financial services in individual accounts. They should be brought under authorised payment gateways.

The commerce ministry warned of shutting down pages or websites in case the entrepreneurs do not have the digital identification numbers. I think it would be very tough as the ministry has no capacity to do so. 

I also urge the government not to assign police for monitoring the e-commerce business activities. It would not be a wise decision.

The government in future can easily bring the registered firms under the tax net. In such a situation, small-scale e-commerce entrepreneurs can fall under pressure, which is a concern. However, all would depend on the revenue agency.

AKM Fahim Mashroor is the chief executive officer of AjkerDeal

Top News

Identification for online sale  / AKM Fahim Mashroor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jessica Minh Anh on her visit to the show site at Costa Toscana. Photo: Courtesy

J Spring Fashion Show 2022: World's first sustainable oceanic catwalk

7h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Bank fraud: No loopholes in the system, problem lies with people

10h | Interviews
Men rocking the classic club black shirts by RulMaker Shirts. Photo: Courtesy

RulMaker Shirts: Where fitting is top priority

11h | Mode
Shajgoj co-founders Nazmul Sheikh, Sinthia Sharmin Islam and Milky Mahmud. Photo: Courtesy

Shajgoj: The story of an 'engineer-turned-lipstick-seller'

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

2h | Videos
Beza’s thirst for groundwater rings alarm

Beza’s thirst for groundwater rings alarm

4h | Videos
Omicron originated from mice

Omicron originated from mice

4h | Videos
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places