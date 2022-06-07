US trade deficit narrows sharply as exports hit record high

USA

Reuters
07 June, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 09:00 pm

Related News

US trade deficit narrows sharply as exports hit record high

Reuters
07 June, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 09:00 pm
Ships and shipping containers are pictured at the port of Long Beach in Long Beach, California, US on 30 January 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ships and shipping containers are pictured at the port of Long Beach in Long Beach, California, US on 30 January 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The US trade deficit narrowed by the most in 10 years in April as exports jumped to a record high, suggesting that trade could contribute to economic growth this quarter.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that the trade deficit dropped 19.1%, the largest decline since December 2012, to $87.1 billion. Exports of goods and services increased 3.5% to an all-time high of $252.6 billion.

"The big drop back in the trade deficit in April suggests that net trade will be a large boost to second-quarter GDP growth," said Michael Pearce, a senior economist at Capital Economics in New York.

A record trade deficit chopped 3.23 percentage points from gross domestic product in the first quarter, resulting in GDP contracting at a 1.5% annualized rate after growing at a robust 6.9% pace in the fourth quarter. Trade has subtracted from GDP for seven straight quarters.

Growth estimates for the second quarter are as high as a 4.8% annualized rate.

The broad increase in exports was led by shipments of industrial supplies and materials, which hit a record high amid rises in exports of natural gas, precious metals and petroleum products. At $27.2 billion, petroleum exports were the highest on record. Food exports were also the highest on record, with the nation selling $2.1 billion more worth of soybeans.

Capital goods exports increased $1.2 billion to $47.5 billion, the highest since March 2019, with civilian aircraft shipments rising $1.3 billion.

Exports of services increased $2.4 billion to $76.5 billion, lifted by gains in both travel and transport.

Imports of goods and services fell 3.4% to $339.7 billion in April. Imports had been rising rapidly as businesses replenished inventories to meet strong domestic demand.

But with the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to combat inflation, demand is slowing. Inventories of some goods are also close to normal level, reducing the need for imports. The drop in imports could also be the result of shutdowns in China as it battles new Covid-19 infections.

Consumer goods decreased $6.3 billion, amid declines in textile apparel and household goods as well as toys, games and sporting goods. Pharmaceutical preparations also fell. Imports of industrial supplies and materials dropped $5.3 billion, with finished metal shapes plunging $5.6 billion.

Capital goods imports decreased $2.6 billion as computers fell $1.9 billion. But imports of motor vehicles, parts, and engines increased $1.4 billion to an all-time high of $33.7 billion. Food imports were also the highest on record.

April petroleum imports were the highest since October 2014. Imported crude oil averaged $94.99 per barrel in April, the highest since August 2014.

Oil prices have surged in the aftermath of Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine, which has also driven up prices of other commodities, including wheat and sunflowers.

Top News / World+Biz

US / Trade / export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

9h | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

10h | Habitat
Rambhakt Sarkar is carrying on the legacy of his father through Adi Surasree. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Surasree story: A 56-year-old family business, an oasis for musicians

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fear of clash in Germany-England match

Fear of clash in Germany-England match

42m | Videos
The middle class will suffer after savings certificate sales reduction

The middle class will suffer after savings certificate sales reduction

1h | Videos
Wild Birds are being sold at this market publicly

Wild Birds are being sold at this market publicly

2h | Videos
Dhaka University Butthan Club working for betterment of body and mind

Dhaka University Butthan Club working for betterment of body and mind

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata