US policy allowing some US tech shipments to China's Huawei 'under assessment'- US official

USA

Reuters
28 February, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 10:55 pm

China&#039;s and U.S.&#039; flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
China's and U.S.' flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

A Trump administration policy that allowed companies to ship some US technology below the "5G level" to China's blacklisted telecommunications equipment maker Huawei is "under assessment," a key US official said on Tuesday.

"A licensing rule of the previous administration still stands for Huawei that allows things below 5G, below cloud level, to go, and I will say that all those things are under assessment," US Commerce Department official Alan Estevez, who oversees export control policy, said at a Congressional hearing.

