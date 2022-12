U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reacts during a joint news conference with Indonesia's Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto (not pictured), following their meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 21, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/Pool

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday accused Russia of "deliberate cruelty" in its war in Ukraine, saying Moscow was intentionally targeting civilians.

"With deliberate cruelty, Russia is putting civilians and civilian targets in its gunsights," Austin told the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California.

"Russian attacks have left children dead, schools shattered, and hospitals smashed," he said.