Gunman kills four in Denver-area shooting spree before he is killed by police

Reuters
28 December, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 12:59 pm

The suspect twice exchanged gunfire from his vehicle with Denver officers pursuing him, disabling a police cruiser

Photo:Collected
Photo:Collected

A lone gunman shot dead four people and wounded three, including a police officer, on Monday during a Denver-area shooting spree that unfolded at various locations and ended with police killing the suspect, authorities said.

The rampage began around 5 p.m. when the gunman, who has not been publicly identified, shot and killed two women and wounded a man near downtown Denver, Police Chief Paul Pazen said a news briefing.

The suspect then fled in a car and fatally shot a man in east Denver's Cheesman Park neighborhood, before opening fire again in a west Denver community where no one was hit, Pazen said.

According to Pazen, the suspect twice exchanged gunfire from his vehicle with Denver officers pursuing him, disabling a police cruiser.

From there, the gunman drove into the neighboring city of Lakewood, where he shot and killed a fourth person inside an unspecified business, according to Lakewood Police spokesman John Romero.

The gunman fled from Lakewood police when they attempted to pull him over and engaged in a running gun battle with officers before fleeing on foot and entering a hotel, where he shot and wounded a clerk, Romero said.

