Biden to visit Mexico border in push on migrants, but Republicans are his biggest wall

USA

Reuters
08 January, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 06:31 pm

Related News

Biden to visit Mexico border in push on migrants, but Republicans are his biggest wall

Reuters
08 January, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 06:31 pm
Asylum-seeking migrants stand by a barbed wire fence as members of the Texas National Guard stand guard on the banks of the Rio Bravo river, the border between the United States and Mexico, with the purpose of reinforcing border security and inhibiting the crossing of migrants to the United States, seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 7, 2023. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Asylum-seeking migrants stand by a barbed wire fence as members of the Texas National Guard stand guard on the banks of the Rio Bravo river, the border between the United States and Mexico, with the purpose of reinforcing border security and inhibiting the crossing of migrants to the United States, seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 7, 2023. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

President Joe Biden will visit the US-Mexico border on Sunday for the first time since taking office nearly two years ago, tackling one of the most politically charged issues in the country as he prepares for a reelection bid.

Biden on Thursday announced fresh plans to block Cuban, Haitian and Nicaraguan migrants at the US-Mexico border, expanding the nationalities of migrants who can be expelled back to Mexico, and the visit to El Paso, Texas, isn't expected to yield any new policy breakthroughs.

Instead, it is meant to demonstrate that the US president is taking the issue seriously, stop nagging questions about when he plans to visit, shore up relations with border patrol, and potentially give him another chance to push Congress to pass new laws to fix a broken system.

However, Republicans' newly assumed control of the House of Representatives essentially blocks prospects for any legislative fixes, leaving Biden with few good options.

"The trip is recognition that this is a serious issue, one with real hardships, but it's also one that will only get solved with the help of Republicans, said Karen Finney, a Democratic consultant.

Republicans have continually used the border issue as a cudgel against Biden, blaming him for failing to crack down harder. And with a thin Republican majority in the House that gives the party's hardliners greater clout, there is little hope for compromise.

Biden will meet at the border with local officials and community leaders, and assess border enforcement operations in El Paso, where the Democratic mayor declared a state of emergency last month, citing hundreds of migrants' sleeping on the streets in cold temperatures and thousands being apprehended every day.

US border officials apprehended a record 2.2 million migrants at the border with Mexico in the 2022 fiscal year that ended in September, though that number includes individuals who tried to cross multiple times.

Biden's effort to try and crack down on the tide of migrants has drawn criticism from all sides. Human rights activists and some Democrats say the new restrictions are a retreat from Biden's 2020 campaign promise to restore historical rights to asylum-seekers.

And while winning praise from some US industry groups desperate to solve pressing labor shortages, the policy is likely to trigger legal challenges from both those who favor restricting immigration and advocates for asylum seekers.

Biden on Thursday did open legal, limited pathways into the country for Cubans, Nicaraguans and Haitians, while also calling on Congress to enact comprehensive reform, something the US law-making body has failed to do for decades.

After the El Paso visit, Biden travels to Mexico to meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in talks that will also touch on immigration issues.

Republicans, furious about Biden's reversal of some close-the-border policies of former President Donald Trump, have seized on record crossings, deaths of migrants and reports of fentanyl pouring across the border to demand the impeachment of Biden's homeland security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas.

Some pro-Trump Republican hardliners who finally helped elect Kevin McCarthy speaker on Saturday have pushed for zero cooperation with Democrats.

"It's a problem that's not going away, and he has to mitigate it or take it off the table in the upcoming election," a senior Democrat told Reuters. "Biden needs to address the issue instead of letting opponents dominate the narrative."

Biden sent Congress an immigration reform plan on his first day in office, but it has floundered amid opposition from congressional Republicans, who also blocked his request for $3.5 billion to beef up border enforcement.

Americans give Biden failing grades for immigration policy, polls show.

An average of polls gathered by Real Clear Politics shows 37% of the public disapprove of Biden's handling of immigration, a number lower than his overall approval rating. 

The issue has bedeviled presidents from both parties, Democrats note.

"This is not something that has popped up in the last two years. This has been 30 years in the making and a result of a mishmash of Democratic and Republican policies," said Jennifer Holdsworth, a Democratic strategist.

   "The electorate is tiring of the craziness and the talking points. They want serious solutions."

 

World+Biz

President Joe Biden / US-Mexico border / Migrants crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe: Noir (male) &amp; Ecstasy (female) Model: Tanzim &amp; Jaima Styling &amp; Choreography: Tawhidur Rashid Photography: Eivan Sardar Makeup: Hossain

Amp up your style with fashionable winter wear

11h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

If you sell 3,000 books in India, it is considered a bestseller: Paro Anand

10h | Panorama
As digital technology becomes more pervasive, a sense of touch and humanity will be more sought after and this may mark a new age of master craftsmanship. Photo: Bloomberg

AI is cool but can it tailor a $50,000 suit?

9h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

Dorik: Build a website in 30 minutes

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Comet C2022 E3 will be visible after 50 thousand years

Comet C2022 E3 will be visible after 50 thousand years

2h | TBS Science
Hope and consternation as China economy reopens

Hope and consternation as China economy reopens

4h | TBS Insight
Top 5 tips for securing a promotion during a recession

Top 5 tips for securing a promotion during a recession

4h | TBS Career
Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

22h | TBS World

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals