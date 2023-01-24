Grateful Ardern makes last bow as New Zealand PM

Politics

BSS/AFP
24 January, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 11:30 am

Related News

Grateful Ardern makes last bow as New Zealand PM

BSS/AFP
24 January, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 11:30 am
Ardern’s decision to stand down shows that women continue to be torn between their political ambitions and private lives. Photo: Bloomberg
Ardern’s decision to stand down shows that women continue to be torn between their political ambitions and private lives. Photo: Bloomberg

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday she was grateful for her time in office, insisting that a sustained barrage of online abuse was not the reason for her shock resignation.

The 42-year-old said last week she no longer had "enough in the tank" after a turbulent five years, during which she steered the country through natural disasters, its worst-ever terror attack and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Her resignation, less than three years after an emphatic election victory, has ignited a national debate about the vitriol faced by women leaders, especially on social media.

Chris Hipkins, who will take over as prime minister, has said Ardern experienced "utterly abhorrent" abuse while leading the country.

Ardern however said she would not describe it that way.

While on her last public engagement as prime minister, visiting the Maori settlement of Ratana in the North Island, she said she would "hate" for her departure to be seen as "a negative commentary on New Zealand"

"I leave feeling gratitude for having this wonderful role for so many years," she told reporters from the birthplace of one of the country's most influential indigenous political movements.

The popularity of Ardern's Labour government has soured in recent months, hampered by a looming recession and a resurgent conservative opposition.

Hipkins will be sworn in as prime minister on Wednesday, saying it was "bittersweet" to replace his friend of 20 years.

"I'm really honoured to take on the role, but Jacinda is also a very good friend of mine," he told reporters Tuesday.

Hipkins, 44, admitted there were "moments when it sinks in, and moments when it doesn't feel quite real".

Ardern said she would now be stepping back from domestic politics, and offered some advice for Hipkins.

"Probably the most important advice I gave him was 'you do you'," she said.

"It's for him to carve out his own space and be his own kind of leader."

Top News / World+Biz

Jacinda Ardern / New Zealand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

3h | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

4h | Habitat
Layoffs often leave companies worse off

Layoffs often leave companies worse off

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How is the Bangladesh market responding to digital credit?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mofazzal Hossain, The Radio Man

Mofazzal Hossain, The Radio Man

17h | TBS Stories
Players who scored the highest runs in an innings in test cricket

Players who scored the highest runs in an innings in test cricket

15h | TBS SPORTS
Paper cup industry hit by tax burden

Paper cup industry hit by tax burden

16h | TBS Stories
A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

5
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February