Bangladeshi origin Khaled Musharraf scores historic win for Green Party in Newcastle council race

Politics

TBS Report
04 May, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 04:38 pm

Khaled Musharraf has been nominated as the first Green Party councillor of Bangladeshi origin in Newcastle. 

Khaled Musharraf. Photo: Daniel Holland @danhollandnews on X
Khaled Musharraf. Photo: Daniel Holland @danhollandnews on X

Khaled Musharraf has been elected as the first Green Party councillor of Bangladeshi origin in Newcastle. 

The Bangladeshi dominated Elswick Ward has had a Bangladeshi origin councillor from the Labour Party for nearly a century. This changed recently when Nicu Ion of Romanian heritage won the seat during the last election. As a result of the labour party not putting forward a Bangladeshi origin candidate, the Green party put forth their own candidate Musharraf.

This marks the first time in decades that the Green party have been able to break the stranglehold the Labour party had on the Ward.

Musharraf told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that it was "about time" the city had a Green voice in its council chamber, while promising to focus on "basic" improvements to the West End such as cleaning up its back lanes. 

He is the son of Md Abdul Qadir and Rahela Khanam from Kharpara village of Rajnagar thana under  Moulvibazar district, and is a graduate of Chittagong University.

He expressed his gratitude to the media, "I am proud to have the opportunity to represent Elswick as a local councillor," he said. 

"I look forward to using my knowledge and experience to make a positive impact on the residents of our area and to address the social challenges we face."

Out of 107 councils, 46 results have been released so far. The Labour Party is ahead by winning 390 councillor posts there, the Conservative Party got 140 councilor posts. The Liberal Democratic Party is third with 145 councillor posts. 

The Green Party won 34, Residence Association 7 and independent candidates won 82 councillor posts.

 

