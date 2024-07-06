Tulip among first to nominate Starmer as Labour leader

Tulip Siddiq, MP was among the first who nominated Sir Kier Starmer to be the Labour leader ultimately bringing his party to power after 14 years with a landslide victory.

The MP from Hampstead and Kilburn at that time and now from Hampstead and Highgate had belief that Sir Kier is the person who can take the party to power.

"The number one priority for me when looking at the next Labour leader is who can take us back into power?" she had said at that time extending support to Kier Starmer to replace Jeremy Corbin who stepped down after losses in 2019 general elections.

In January, 2020, Sir Kier needed support of at least 22 party MPs for his candidature to be the party leader and Tulip Siddiq was among the first to announce her support with a photo carrying the nomination paper.

Sir Kier ultimately won the contest in April, 2020 and led the party to power in four-year of time.

"When I made the difficult decision regarding who I would nominate, in my mind I kept thinking who I would want standing at the dispatch box in the House of Commons, taking on Boris Johnson in a forensic, detailed manner – who will hold this government to account," she had told British media at that time.

Kier was first to stand by Tulip

Sir Keir and Tulip Siddiq have been close party colleagues for nearly a decade, with Tulip working closely with Sir Keir since 2015.

When she was announced winner for a straight fourth time Thursday night, Tulip Siddiq recalled that Sir Kier was the first to call her when she was a victim of hate speech, and when their colleague Jo Cox was murdered in June 2016.

Ham&High, a local news site of her area, quoted Tulip as saying that Sir Kier had also stood in for her when she had been passing through ailment.

"You have voted for the change you wanted and a leader who is compassionate and kind," said Tulip Siddiq.

Tulip to be MP of all

The constituency of Hampstead and Highgate was of keen interest on July 4 as it was seen as a marginal seat.

Re-established in 2023 for the 2024 election, it replaces the former Hampstead and Kilburn constituency held by Labour candidate Tulip Siddiq since 2015.

She said it was the "honour of my life" to represent Hampstead and Highgate.

She thanked those who voted for her adding: "Even if you didn't vote for me I will be your MP and work hard for you."