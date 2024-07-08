Starmer's cabinet: Ethnic minorities properly represented?

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosts his first Cabinet at 10 Downing Street on 6 July 2024. Photo: Wikipedia

In a historic move, the United Kingdom has elected its most diverse parliament ever, with Keir Starmer at the helm as the prime minister. As he formed his government, questions abound regarding the representation of ethnic minorities and women in his cabinet.

Ethnic diversity in Starmer's cabinet

Keir Starmer's cabinet includes several prominent figures from ethnic minority backgrounds, marking a significant step towards inclusivity, analysts said.

David Lammy, who is of Afro-Caribbean descent, has been appointed as foreign secretary, a key role that underscores the importance of Black representation in the government. Lammy's appointment is a notable development, given his extensive experience and vocal advocacy for racial equality.

Additionally, Darren Jones, serving as chief secretary to the treasury, adds to the cabinet's diversity.

Another crucial appointment is Shabana Mahmood, who becomes the justice secretary. Mahmood, of Pakistani descent, represents a vital south Asian presence in the cabinet.

However, the overall representation of south Asians, particularly those of Bangladeshi origin, remains unattended, observed Bangladesh-origin British citizens.

This discrepancy raises questions about whether the cabinet adequately mirrors the ethnic composition of the Labour Party and the parliament as a whole.

The Bangladesh origin MPs re-elected are Rushnara Ali (fifth consecutive time), Tulip Siddiq (fourth consecutive), Rupa Haq (fourth consecutive) and Apsana Begum (second consecutive).

There were speculations in British media that any of Rushanara Ali, Tulip Siddiq, and Rupa Haque, who had previously served as shadow ministers, will be included in Starmer's cabinet.

Historical context and comparison

Historically, the UK Parliament and cabinet have seen a gradual increase in ethnic diversity, particularly since the late 20th century.

The first non-white MP, Dadabhai Naoroji, was elected in 1892, but it wasn't until the 1980s and 1990s that more significant strides were made. The 2019 Parliament set a record with 65 ethnic minority MPs, a trend that has continued with the latest elections.

The representation of ethnic minorities in the cabinet began to gain traction with Paul Boateng's appointment as chief secretary to the treasury in 2002.

More recently, Boris Johnson's cabinet (2019-2022) featured prominent ethnic minority figures such as Rishi Sunak (who later became the PM), Priti Patel, and Alok Sharma. This period marked a high point in terms of ethnic diversification within the UK government.

Comparing Starmer's cabinet to these precedents, it becomes clear that while progress has been made, analysts said, there is still room for improvement.

The inclusion of figures like Lammy and Mahmood is commendable, but broader representation from other minority communities is necessary to achieve a more balanced and inclusive government, they said.

Gender representation in Starmer's cabinet

With a record number of 242 females elected in the 2024 UK elections, Starmer's cabinet reflects significant strides in gender representation.

Rachel Reeves has been appointed as chancellor of the exchequer, making her the first woman to hold this position. Angela Rayner serves as deputy prime minister and levelling up secretary, another critical role filled by a woman.

These appointments highlight the increasing presence of women in top government positions, aligning with the higher number of female MPs in the current Parliament.

Other notable female appointments include Yvette Cooper as home secretary, Lucy Powell as leader of the House of Commons, and Lisa Nandy as secretary of state for culture, media, and sport.

These appointments demonstrate a commitment to gender diversity and suggest that Starmer's cabinet is more reflective of the gender composition in the House of Commons than previous administrations.

Challenges & opportunities

Despite these advancements, challenges remain.

Analysts said that the representation of ethnic minorities, particularly from south Asian and Black communities, could be further enhanced.

Ensuring that the cabinet not only includes diverse faces but also leverages their unique perspectives and experiences is crucial for effective governance.

Moreover, the broader political landscape requires continuous effort to maintain and improve diversity and inclusion. The Labour Party's significant gains in the latest election present an opportunity to set a new standard for ethnic and gender representation in UK politics, they said.