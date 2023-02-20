Saudi Arabia plans for 'world's largest downtown' in Riyadh

Middle East

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 02:27 pm

Related News

Saudi Arabia plans for 'world's largest downtown' in Riyadh

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 02:27 pm
The cube-shaped Murabba skyscraper will contain a spiralling tower
The cube-shaped Murabba skyscraper will contain a spiralling tower

The Saudi Arabian government has announced plans to build a 400-metre-high cube-shaped skyscraper named Mukaab as part of its Murabba downtown plan in Riyadh.

Set to be built to the northwest of central Riyadh, the 19-square-kilometre development is being planned as a new downtown area for the Saudi capital city, reports Al Arabia.

Described as the "new face of Riyadh", it will be built around the Mukaab structure, which will be "one of the largest built structures in the world".

The New Murabba will offer more than 25 million sq. km of floor area, 104,000 residential units, 9,000 hotel rooms, 980,000 sq. m of retail space, 1.4 million sq. m of office space, 620,000 sq. m of leisure assets, and 1.8 million sq. m of community facilities. 

The project will feature a 15-minute walking radius and have its own internal transport system with a 20-minute drive from the airport. 

The area will host the Mukaab, an iconic landmark that features the latest innovative technologies and will be one of the largest built structures in the world at 400 meters high, 400 meters wide, and 400 meters long to take a cubic shape to ensure ultimate utilization of space. 

Inspired by the modern Najdi architectural style, the Mukaab will be the world's first immersive destination offering an experience created by digital and virtual technology with the latest holographics. 

The building will encompass a tower atop a spiral base, and a structure featuring 2 million sq. m of floor space that will be a premium hospitality destination with a multitude of retail, cultural and tourist attractions, along with residential and hotel units, commercial spaces, and recreational facilities. 

The project is part of the Public Investment Fund's strategy to unlock the capabilities of promising sectors, enable the private sector and increase local content, contribute to the development of real estate projects and the local infrastructure, and diversify sources of income for the Saudi economy. 

It is expected to add around $50 billion to the non-oil economy and create 334,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2030. The project is due to be completed in 2030.

Top News / World+Biz

downtown / Riyadh / Mukaab

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The Inheritors: A glimpse into the decadent lives of Dhaka's high society

2h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Get enchanted with Patar Golpo's custom-made scented candles

3h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elevate your home decor with a blend of tradition and modernity

4h | Brands
Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

6h | TBS Stories
Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

19h | TBS Stories
Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

21h | TBS Entertainment
Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

22h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

4
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

5
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

6
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits