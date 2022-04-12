At least one killed, 7 injured in explosion near Lebanon's Sidon

Reuters
12 April, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 09:46 am

Men gather outside a hospital where some injured people are believed to be transferred to, after an explosion, near Sidon in southern Lebanon April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Hankir
Men gather outside a hospital where some injured people are believed to be transferred to, after an explosion, near Sidon in southern Lebanon April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Hankir

At least one person was killed and seven were injured in an explosion at a scout centre affiliated with the Shi'ite Amal Movement near Sidon in southern Lebanon, officials told Reuters early on Tuesday.

The blast demolished the building and army personnel were searching through the rubble for any further casualties, sources added. The explosion also damaged the town hall nearby.

One security source told Reuters the explosion was not an act of sabotage, without disclosing further details.

On December 10, a large blast rocked a Palestinian camp in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre, injuring about a dozen people, according to rescue workers on scene and a Palestinian source inside the camp.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that the blast emanated from a Hamas weapons depot in the Burj al-Shemali camp and a judge had ordered security forces to launch an investigation.

