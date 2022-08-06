Gaza death toll rises to 15: Palestinian Ministry of Health

Middle East

TBS Report
06 August, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 07:57 pm

Related News

Gaza death toll rises to 15: Palestinian Ministry of Health

TBS Report
06 August, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 07:57 pm
Flame rises during an Israeli air strike, amid Israel-Gaza fighting, in Gaza City August 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Flame rises during an Israeli air strike, amid Israel-Gaza fighting, in Gaza City August 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Fifteen Palestinians have been killed as Israeli jets continued to pound the besieged Gaza Strip for a second day, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Saturday.

A wave of Israeli air strikes on the coastal enclave has left 15 people dead, including a 5-year-old girl, a 23-year-old woman and a commander of a Palestinian armed group, reports Al Jazeera.

Israel-Gaza fighting spills into second day with air strikes, rockets

One hundred and twenty five Palestinians have been injured, the ministry added in a statement.

The fighting, which began on Friday with Israel's assassination of a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, is drawing the sides closer to an all-out war.

Top News / World+Biz

Palestine / Palestine crisis / Israel - Palestine Conflict / Gaza / Gaza Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The number of intra-city buses in the capital decreased significantly since Saturday morning following the government&#039;s move to hike fuel prices. The photo shows an empty Farmgate, one of the busiest Dhaka intersections, on Saturday, 6 August, 2022. taken Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Why a drastic fuel price hike is dangerous

2h | Panorama
A fuel price hike to fuel agony

A fuel price hike to fuel agony

3h | Panorama
Kamal Uddin Mazumder. Sketch: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

11h | Thoughts
Photo: Project Syndicate

Rising US interest rates won’t trigger another Asian financial crisis

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fuel prices have more than doubled

Fuel prices have more than doubled

58m | Videos
Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

1h | Videos
Increase in oil prices leads to fare hikes

Increase in oil prices leads to fare hikes

2h | Videos
Record hike in fuel oil prices: was it essential?

Record hike in fuel oil prices: was it essential?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation

6
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor