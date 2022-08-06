Gaza death toll rises to 15: Palestinian Ministry of Health

Flame rises during an Israeli air strike, amid Israel-Gaza fighting, in Gaza City August 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Fifteen Palestinians have been killed as Israeli jets continued to pound the besieged Gaza Strip for a second day, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Saturday.

A wave of Israeli air strikes on the coastal enclave has left 15 people dead, including a 5-year-old girl, a 23-year-old woman and a commander of a Palestinian armed group, reports Al Jazeera.

One hundred and twenty five Palestinians have been injured, the ministry added in a statement.

The fighting, which began on Friday with Israel's assassination of a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, is drawing the sides closer to an all-out war.