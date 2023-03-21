Ukraine says missiles blown up in annexed Crimea, Russia says civilians targeted

Europe

Reuters
21 March, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 06:10 pm

Related News

Ukraine says missiles blown up in annexed Crimea, Russia says civilians targeted

Reuters
21 March, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 06:10 pm
Black smoke billows from a fire on the Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia on Oct. 8.Source: AFP/Getty Images
Black smoke billows from a fire on the Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia on Oct. 8.Source: AFP/Getty Images

Ukraine's defence ministry said on Monday that an explosion in Dzhankoi in the north of the Crimean peninsula destroyed Russian cruise missiles intended for use by Russia's Black Sea fleet.

A Russia-installed official in the peninsula, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014, said the blast was caused by drones laced with shrapnel and explosives and targeted civilian sites. One person was injured.

A statement by the intelligence directorate of Ukraine's Defence Ministry said: "An explosion in Dzhankoi city in the north of temporarily occupied Crimea destroyed Russian Kalibr-KN cruise missiles as they were being transported by rail".

The statement on social media said the missiles, designed to be launched from surface ships in Russia's Black Sea fleet, had an operational range of more than 2,500 kms (1,550 miles) on land and 375 kms (233 miles) at sea.

Ihor Ivin, the Russian-installed head of the Dzhankoi administration, was quoted as saying the city had come under attack from drones and a 33-year-old man suffered a shrapnel injury from a downed drone. He was taken to hospital and expected to survive.

Reuters was not able to independently verify neither the Ukrainian nor the Russian reports.

TASS quoted Ivin as saying on Krym-24 TV that a house, school and grocery store caught fire, and the power grid sustained damage.

Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the Russia-installed head of Crimea, said the drone attack was aimed at civilian targets.

"All the drones targeted civilian sites. One was hit over the Dzhankoi technical school and came down between the instruction area and a student residence," he said on his Telegram channel.

"There are no military sites nearby. The others were downed in residential areas. In addition to explosives, each one carried shrapnel."

A Russian military air base is located near Dzhankoi, with Ukrainian officials long saying that the city and the surrounding areas have been turned into the largest Moscow military base in Crimea.

Ukraine has staged a number of daring attacks on targets in Crimea. Last August, missiles destroyed several planes at an air base on the peninsula's south west coast and Ukrainian authorities later claimed responsibility for the attack.

World+Biz

Crimea / Ukraine / Russia / Missile

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The place is a thoughtfully designed, vibrant and colourful environment, where children are encouraged to run wild with their imagination and explore freely. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

8h | Habitat
At least 19 people were killed and 30 injured after a bus fell into a ditch near Padma Bridge Expressway in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur on Sunday. Photo: TBS

Millions went into our infrastructure. But what about safety?

8h | Panorama
Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

10h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

32m | TBS SPORTS
Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

Now | TBS World
The homeless got land and houses under the shelter scheme

The homeless got land and houses under the shelter scheme

2h | TBS Today
48 teams will play the World Cup from 2026

48 teams will play the World Cup from 2026

4h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max