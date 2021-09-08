Russia’s emergencies minister dies during training exercise

Russia’s emergencies minister dies during training exercise

“The head of the emergencies ministry, Yevgeny Zinichev, tragically died saving a person’s life” during drills in Norilsk, the ministry said in a statement

Yevgeny Zinichev. Picture: Collected
Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev has died while attempting to save a person's life during training exercises in the Arctic city of Norilsk.

"The head of the emergencies ministry, Yevgeny Zinichev, tragically died saving a person's life" during drills in Norilsk, the ministry said in a statement, reports the Al Jazeera citing Russian news agencies.

There were no more immediate details.

