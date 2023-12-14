Russian court extends pre-trial detention for WSJ reporter Gershkovich -Ifax
Gershkovich was arrested on March 29 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on charges of espionage that carry up to 20 years in prison.
A Moscow сourt ruled on Thursday that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich must remain in custody until 30 January 2024.
Gershkovich was arrested on March 29 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on charges of espionage that carry up to 20 years in prison. The reporter denies the charges.