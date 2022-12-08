Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Russia
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Caucasus region, Russia on Thursday, European Mediterranean Siesmological Centre (EMSC). said.
The quake was 41 km (25.48 miles) below the earth's surface, EMSC said.
