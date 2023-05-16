Head of Ukraine's Supreme Court detained: Anti-corruption prosecutor

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Semen Kryvonos and Director of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor&#039;s Office Oleksandr Klymenko attend a press conference dedicated to the detention of Ukraine&#039;s Supreme Court head, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 16, 2023. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi
Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Semen Kryvonos and Director of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Oleksandr Klymenko attend a press conference dedicated to the detention of Ukraine's Supreme Court head, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 16, 2023. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

The head of Ukraine's Supreme Court has been detained over an alleged bribery scheme, a prosecutor from the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said on Tuesday.

The prosecutor did not name the official detained, but told a briefing that he was the head of the Supreme Court and had not yet been served with a formal "notice of suspicion".

The Supreme Court is headed by Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniaziev, who could not be reached for comment.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and SAPO announced on Monday that they had "exposed large-scale corruption" at the court, and shared a photograph of piles of dollars neatly lined up on a sofa.

"You see that we are showing through real cases, real deeds, what our priority is: it's top corruption, it's criminal organisation at the highest levels of power," NABU director Semen Kryvonos told Tuesday's briefing.

