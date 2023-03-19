Former Taiwan president Ma to visit China in landmark trip

China

Reuters
19 March, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 08:58 pm

Related News

Former Taiwan president Ma to visit China in landmark trip

Reuters
19 March, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 08:58 pm
FILE PHOTO: Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou attends an event in Taipei, Taiwan May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
FILE PHOTO: Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou attends an event in Taipei, Taiwan May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou will visit China this month, his office said on Sunday, the first time a former or current Taiwanese leader has visited since the defeated Republic of China government fled to the island in 1949.

The trip will be at a time of heightened tensions between Beijing and Taipei as China keeps up its military and political pressure to try and get democratically-elected Taiwan to accept Chinese sovereignty.

Ma, who remains a senior member of Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) opposition party, held a landmark meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Singapore in late 2015, shortly before current Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen was elected.

Ma's office said that he would visit China from March 27 to April 7 and go to the cities of Nanjing, Wuhan, Changsha, Chongqing and Shanghai.

He will meet students and visit sites connected to World War Two and China's conflict with Japan as well as those related to the 1911 revolution which overthrew the last Chinese emperor and ushered in the Republic of China, his office said.

The Republic of China remains Taiwan's official name.

It did not say if he would meet any Chinese officials or leaders, including whether he would meet Xi.

The KMT, which traditionally favours close ties with China but strongly denies being pro-Beijing, has been stepping up its engagement with China since both China and Taiwan eased COVID-related travel restrictions.

Last month the KMT's deputy chairman Andrew Hsia visited Beijing and met with senior Communist Party leader Wang Huning.

Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) seized on Hsia's China trip to attack the KMT for being too close to Beijing and wanting to sell out Taiwan, and criticised Hsia for going to "pay court to the communists".

The KMT says it is important to keep lines of communication open with China, especially given the current tensions.

China has rebuffed repeated calls from Tsai for talks, believing her to be a separatist.

She says only Taiwan's people can decide their future and rejects China's sovereignty claims.

Top News / World+Biz / Politics

Taiwan / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Maheen Khan, the president of FDCB, presented a collection that engages with artisans in interactive and creative ways to enhance the artist in them. Photo: Courtesy

BFW 2023: Exploring the common thread between fashion and nature

11h | Mode
A shopkeeper is showing a customer one of the most expensive items of perfume in the Mitford area in Old Dhaka. Noor-A-Alam

Lost in the aroma of Old Dhaka's perfumery business

13h | Panorama
Caption: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the collegium of the Prosecutor General&#039;s office in Moscow, Russia, March 15, Photo Reuters

Could Putin really be prosecuted for war crimes?

10h | Panorama
The government could consider relaxing the strict requirements for obtaining NID, especially for climate vulnerable people who may not have access to certain documents, such as a birth certificate or proof of address. Photo: TBS

Climate victims and missing NIDs

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How fearful is Putin’s Wagner Group

How fearful is Putin’s Wagner Group

2h | TBS World
Scientists discover signs of glacier on Mars

Scientists discover signs of glacier on Mars

4h | TBS World
How Athar Ali Khan became an international commentator

How Athar Ali Khan became an international commentator

1h | TBS SPORTS
Dhaka residents' favorite new street food

Dhaka residents' favorite new street food

3h | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body

6
Dhaka-Ctg 8-lane highway project to begin by end-2024
Infrastructure

Dhaka-Ctg 8-lane highway project to begin by end-2024