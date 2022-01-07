China targets 2023-2025 for recovery in international air travel

The logo of Air China is pictured on a tail of an airplane parked at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

China will focus on expanding domestic flights and restoring international air travel in 2023-2025, the country's aviation regulator said on Friday, as it issued a new five-year development plan for a sector heavily battered by Covid.

China's domestic air traffic is faltering due to a zero-Covid policy of stamping out virus clusters quickly regardless of the economic cost. The approach has taken on extra urgency in the run-up to the Winter Olympics, to be staged in Beijing and with the Lunar New Year holiday travel season beginning later this month.

Taking into account the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021-2025 five year plan has been divided into two parts, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

For the 2021-2022 period, China will consolidate its efforts in Covid-19 control and prevention, as well as focusing on reforms and specifying more support measures, so that "developmental momentum" could be unlocked later.

The period from 2023 to 2025 is a period of growth, said the CAAC.

"The focus is to expand the domestic market, restore the international market, release the impact from reforms and improve the level of opening up."

China will aim to have over 270 civil airports by 2025, according to the CAAC. That compared with 241 civil airports by the end of 2020.

It is also aiming to bring down CO2 emissions per tonne-kilometres to 0.853 grams by 2025, from 0.948 grams in 2020.