China Evergrande shares hit 11-year low after it gives no guarantee on repayments

China

Reuters
06 December, 2021, 09:40 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 09:45 am

Related News

China Evergrande shares hit 11-year low after it gives no guarantee on repayments

In a filing late on Friday, Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer, also said it had received a demand from creditors to pay about $260 million

Reuters
06 December, 2021, 09:40 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 09:45 am
A traffic light is seen near the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A traffic light is seen near the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Shares of China Evergrande Group tumbled 12% to an 11-year low on Monday after the firm said there was no guarantee it would have enough funds to meet debt repayments, prompting Chinese authorities to summon its chairman.

The shares fell as a 30-day grace period on a coupon payment of $82.5 million due on Nov. 6 comes to an end on Monday.

Evergrande, once China's top-selling developer, is grappling with more than $300 billion in liabilities. A collapse could send shockwaves through the country's property sector and beyond.

In a filing late on Friday, Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer, also said it had received a demand from creditors to pay about $260 million.

That prompted the government of Guangdong province, where the company is based, to summon Evergrande Chairman Hui Ka Yan, and it later said in a statement it would send a working group to the developer at Evergrande's request to oversee risk management, strengthen internal controls and maintain normal operations.

In a series of apparently coordinated statements late in the evening, China's central bank, banking and insurance regulator and its securities regulator sought to reassure the market that any risks to the broader property sector could be contained.

Short-term risks caused by a single real estate firm will not undermine market fundraising in the medium and long term, the People's Bank of China said, adding that housing sales, land purchases and financing "have already returned to normal in China".

Evergraned's stock fell more than 12% to HK$1.98, its lowest since May 2010.

Top News / World+Biz

china / Evergrande

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

27m | Brands
Illustration: TBS

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

12m | Panorama
Selim H Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association and the Managing Director of Hatil. Photo: Courtesy. 

Time to recognise the potential of our thriving furniture industry: Hatil MD 

1h | Panorama
The Taliban have insisted they will preserve ‘Islamic rights,’ but they have not clearly articulated what this means for women and religious minorities. Photo: Reuters

It is time to engage with the Taliban. Afghan lives depend on it

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

15h | Videos
Student’s movement will continue for road safety

Student’s movement will continue for road safety

15h | Videos
Costly yarn increasing liability in RMG

Costly yarn increasing liability in RMG

15h | Videos
Omicron: Don't panic, be aware

Omicron: Don't panic, be aware

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

6
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21