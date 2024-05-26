North Korea accuses US, South Korea of flying spy planes, ships

Asia

Reuters
26 May, 2024, 10:10 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 10:12 am

Related News

North Korea accuses US, South Korea of flying spy planes, ships

North Korea's vice defence minister Kim Gang Il said the US had flown at least 16 of its RC-135 and U-2S strategic reconnaissance planes and RQ-4B drone over the Korean peninsula between May 13 and 24

Reuters
26 May, 2024, 10:10 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 10:12 am
File photo of a North Korean flag. REUTERS
File photo of a North Korean flag. REUTERS

North Korea's defence ministry accused the United States and South Korea of ramping up reconnaissance activities around the inter-Korean border, warning that it will act if its sovereignty and security is violated, state media KCNA said on Sunday. 

North Korea's vice defence minister Kim Gang Il said the US had flown at least 16 of its RC-135 and U-2S strategic reconnaissance planes and RQ-4B drone over the Korean peninsula between May 13 and 24. 

He also accused South Korea's navy and coast guard of stoking military tension by stepping up patrol activities and increasingly breaching the maritime border. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Kim also criticised propaganda leaflets sent in balloons from South Korea, calling it a "dangerous provocation." 

North Korean defectors and activists in South Korea regularly send balloons containing anti-Pyongyang leaflets, alongside food, medicine, money, mini radios and USB sticks loaded with South Korean news and dramas. 

"Even now, the US and South Korean puppet air forces are continuously mobilising various aircraft with little or no time gap throughout the day, carrying out aerial reconnaissance activities at a level comparable to wartime situations," Kim said in a statement published by KCNA. 

Those activities seriously infringe on North Korea's national sovereignty and security, and will not be met with "offensive" countermeasures, he said. 

"We will act immediately when the nation's sovereignty and security interests are violated," Kim added.

World+Biz

north korea / south korea / United States (US) / spy plane

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The sharply styled fairing panels, striking tail and bright yellow colour make the XMR a head-turner. PHOTO: Yeafsun Mizan Chowdhury

Hero Karizma XMR 210: Blurring the line between sportbike and commuter

1h | Wheels
US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

2d | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

2d | Panorama
AI and nukes

AI and nukes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Europe's largest data warehouse in the hands of!

Europe's largest data warehouse in the hands of!

1h | Videos
Reason behind the China Taiwan conflict frequently

Reason behind the China Taiwan conflict frequently

14h | Videos
What was known about the wealth of former IGP Benazir

What was known about the wealth of former IGP Benazir

15h | Videos
Iran said the reason for the crash of Raisi's helicopter

Iran said the reason for the crash of Raisi's helicopter

16h | Videos