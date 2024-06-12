South Korea opposition leader Lee indicted over funds transfer to North Korea

Asia

Reuters
12 June, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 12:55 pm

Related News

South Korea opposition leader Lee indicted over funds transfer to North Korea

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung's deputy when he was Gyeonggi province governor had already been found guilty of bribery and transferring illegal funds in a conspiracy involving Ssangbangwool Group to send $8 million to North Korea

Reuters
12 June, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 12:55 pm
Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, attends an event to disband the election camp for the 22nd parliamentary election in Seoul, South Korea, April 11, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File photo
Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, attends an event to disband the election camp for the 22nd parliamentary election in Seoul, South Korea, April 11, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File photo

South Korea's main opposition leader was indicted on Wednesday on bribery charges in an alleged scheme to use an underwear maker to transfer funds to North Korea and facilitate a visit to Pyongyang when he was a provincial governor, news reports said.

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung's deputy when he was Gyeonggi province governor had already been found guilty of bribery and transferring illegal funds in a conspiracy involving Ssangbangwool Group to send $8 million to North Korea.

Ssangbangwool is a business group that began as an underwear maker and later expanded to other businesses.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Calls to the public affairs office at the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office went unanswered.

Lee has denied any involvement or knowledge of the scheme, which dates to 2019 and 2020 and was aimed at promoting a commercial project with North Korea and a visit by Lee to Pyongyang, which would have burnished his status as a rising political figure.

"I am not that foolish," Lee said last year, calling the charges against him "fiction" as a court denied a warrant for his arrest.

After the indictment on Wednesday, he said: "The prosecutors' creativity is getting worse."

Lee was the Democratic Party's candidate for president in 2022, and he narrowly lost to Yoon Suk Yeol, a career prosecutor. Lee is considered a major contender for the next presidential election in 2027.

He is on a separate trial on corruption charges stemming from his term as a mayor of a city near Seoul. 

The first summit between North and South Korea in 2000, which was credited with starting a period of engagement, was tarnished after government officials were convicted for transferring funds to Pyongyang through the Hyundai Group, which subsequently had nearly exclusive rights to major business ventures in the North. 

Top News / World+Biz / Politics

south korea / Lee Jae-myung / Corruption case accused

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tariq Saifullah worked as a game artist on the popular game &#039;Mukticamp&#039;, which is based on the Liberation War. Photo: Courtesy

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

1d | Panorama
Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Patenga Container Terminal starts commercial journey

Patenga Container Terminal starts commercial journey

4h | Videos
Could Far-Right Parties Change Europe's Geopolitics?

Could Far-Right Parties Change Europe's Geopolitics?

15h | Videos
The UN Security Council passed a ceasefire resolution in Gaza

The UN Security Council passed a ceasefire resolution in Gaza

19h | Videos
15,000 Bangladeshis living in Kuwait got new passports

15,000 Bangladeshis living in Kuwait got new passports

14h | Videos