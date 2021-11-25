Ethiopia warns US against spreading false information on war

Africa

Reuters
25 November, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 09:24 pm

Related News

Ethiopia warns US against spreading false information on war

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and rebellious forces from the Tigray region in the north have been fighting for more than a year, in a conflict that has killed thousands and displaced millions in Africa's second-most populous nation

Reuters
25 November, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 09:24 pm
A general view of the skyline of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri//File Photo
A general view of the skyline of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri//File Photo

Ethiopia's government has asked the United States to stop spreading falsehoods against the country, the state minister of communication Kebede Dessisa said on Thursday, after the State Department issued an alert about potential "terrorist attacks".

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and rebellious forces from the Tigray region in the north have been fighting for more than a year, in a conflict that has killed thousands and displaced millions in Africa's second-most populous nation.

This week the Irish government said Ethiopia had expelled four of six Irish diplomats from the country because of Ireland's stance on the conflict. Spokespeople for the Ethiopian government have also warned against unnamed external threats and repeatedly criticised Western governments for what they say is inaccurate coverage of the war.

Kebede, the state minister, was quoted by state broadcaster EBC as telling a news conference that the US government should refrain from disseminating "shameful fake news and defamation regarding Ethiopia."

He referred to a statement on Twitter on Wednesday by the US embassy in Addis Ababa that urged its citizens to maintain a high level of vigilance due to "the ongoing possibility of terrorist attacks in Ethiopia."

Earlier this month, tens of thousands of Ethiopians rallied in the capital to support the government, where they denounced the United States for alleged interference in Ethiopia's internal affairs. Washington has urged its citizens to leave Ethiopia immediately while the security situation still permits.

On Thursday, dozens of protesters took their anger to the US embassy in the city, where they displayed banners saying "Interference is Undemocratic" and "Truth Wins".

Asked for comment, a US embassy official said the safety of US citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the State Department, adding: "We continue to urge US citizens in Ethiopia to depart now using commercially available flight options."

Tigrayan forces and their allies have threatened to march on the capital Addis Ababa. They have also been fighting fiercely to try to cut a transport corridor linking landlocked Ethiopia with the region's main port Djibouti.

On Tuesday, US Special Envoy Jeffrey Feltman warned of an "alarming" increase in military operations and said both Abiy and the Tigrayan forces seem to believe they are on the cusp of military victory.

World+Biz / USA

USA / Africa / Ethiopia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Hinduja brothers, clockwise from left, Ashok, Prakash, Gopichand and Srichand in Mumbai in 2011. Photo: Bloomberg

Billionaire family feud puts a century-old business empire in jeopardy

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The need for an upskilling revolution

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A million ways for an elephant to die in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Inside of the Kibo module in ISS. Photo: Collected

Enigma Systems: The robotics team who sent ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’ to space

10h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

53m | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

58m | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

1d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?