Who attacked author Salman Rushdie? New Jersey's Hadi Matar was dressed in black

The motive behind the attack on Salman Rushdie is nor clear, the New York Police said. Reports quoted an eye witness saying the attacker was dressed in black with a black mask.

Author Salman Rushdie was stabbed on stage in Western New York state as he was going to deliver his lecture.
Author Salman Rushdie was stabbed on stage in Western New York state as he was going to deliver his lecture.

The attacker of Salman Rushdie has been identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar who is from New Jersey. The New York Police are yet to press charges against the attacker, it said in a statement as the charges will depend on Rushdie's condition. The alleged attacker has been taken into custody. Shortly after Salman Rushdie arrived at the stage to deliver his speech, Hadi Matar attacked him at least once in the neck and at least once in the abdomen, police said.

Here is what we know about 24-year-old Hadi Matar and the attack on Salman Rushdie

Hadi Matar had a pass to attend the lecture. His last official address was in Fairview, just across the Hudson River from Manhattan.

The motive of Matar's attack remains unclear, police said. It is also believed that he acted alone.

New York State Police said FBI is helping with the investigation which is at the very early stage. Police found a bag and some electronic devices on the spot.

Some reports claimed that Hadi Matar had sympathies towards the Iranian government that had called for Rushdie's death. His Facebook account apparently had the photo of Ayatollah Khomeini, Iran leader who issued fatwa against Salman Rushdie in 1989 after the publication of his The Satanic Verses, and his successor Ayatollah Khamenei.

According to NBC news, Hadi Matar had made social media posts in support of Iran and its Revolutionary Guard, and in the support of Shia extremism.

Hadi Matar was dressed in black and was wearing a black mask, an eyewitness confirmed to NBC News.

The eyewitnesses said when the attacker jumped onto the stage, they thought it to be a stunt since Salman Rushdie is a controversial figure but after a few seconds, it became clear. The attack lasted for about 20 seconds.

According to an AP reporter who was at the event, Salman Rushdie was punched or stabbed 10 to 15 times on the stage.

Henry Reese, who was moderating the event, suffered a minor head injury as he was also attacked. Reese was due to discuss with Rushdie about the United States as a refuge for artists in exile.

After the brazen attack, Salman Rushdie was airlifted to the hospital and is now on a ventilator. His agent said he may lose one eye. His liver was stabbed and damaged and the nerves in his arm were severed.

 

