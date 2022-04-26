Where you can travel now without a Covid vaccine or test

The UK doing away with all coronavirus-related travel restrictions on 18 March was major news—that is, until six more European countries (and counting) followed suit since. Whether they're vaccinated or not, travelers entering the region now have even more destinations in which they won't have to take a pre- or post-arrival test, follow any quarantine rules, or fill out passenger-tracking forms.

International travelers still need the requisite visas, of course, but there are now nations on every continent that have adopted a post-pandemic attitude toward travel—even internally with mask-free living and no-quarantine requirements for those who test positive.

The loosening of restrictions is sparking optimism for wanderlust after two years of stay-home pandemic rules and border closings. It's also, alternately, serving as a red flag for travelers still taking a more cautious approach.

"A majority of our clients have no idea what protocols are in place or not in place," says Brooke Lavery, partner at luxury travel consultant Local Foreigner. Just last week, Thailand announced it would scrap its on-arrival testing mandate come 1 May. Greece is set to do the same ahead of its summer season.

"Consumers are overwhelmed with the information and the lack of a central resource for information when it comes to travel."

Having clear and concise Covid requirements—that is, none at all—is seen as the way forward by some governments, especially with infection rates dropping following mass-scale vaccinations. Even in countries where entry requirements haven't been fully relaxed, the attitude toward those who've gotten the jab (and requisite boosters) is increasingly one of open arms.

Travelers are still advised to check what internal regulations govern masking, vaccine passports, health checks and the like to eat at restaurants, for example, or attend a concert, as the list below is merely about crossing borders. Travel insurance may also be necessary.

Places you can travel unvaccinated and with no Covid testing or quarantine requirements:

Argentina Travelers still insurance and to fill out a statement, but as of 7 April, that's it.

Aruba The Caribbean nation removed all Covid-19 entry requirements on 19 March.

Bahrain No documentation of testing or vaccination is needed as of 20 February.

Bonaire As of 20 April, the final "ABC" island returns to its pre-pandemic travel requirements except for a health declaration.

Chile All travelers can enter as of 14 April, although insurance is required and one may still be subject to random tests upon arrival.

Costa Rica The final health pass and travel insurance requirement, even for unvaccinated visitors, was eliminated 1 April.

Cuba As of 6 April, travelers can enter freely provided they fill out a form and consent to possibility of a random PCR test upon arrival.

Curaçao As of 10 March, visitor testing for Covid upon arrival and again on the third day has been eliminated.

Czech Republic The country was one of the latest in Europe to completely reopen its borders on 9 April.

Denmark Greenland aside, as of 29 March, all remaining Covid restrictions to mainland Denmark were lifted irrespective of vaccination status.

El Salvador Covid entry regulations were lifted on 24 February.

Gabon As of 16 March, it's the first African nation to dispense of all Covid entry requirements.

Grenada Effective 4 April, all entry requirements to the "Spice of the Caribbean" were dropped.

Hungary There are no longer any coronavirus-related travel restrictions as of 7 March.

Iceland The country removed all Covid entry restrictions 25 February.

Ireland As of 6 March, there are no travel restrictions.

Jamaica Testing requirements and mask mandates were scrapped on 16 April.

Jordan Travelers won't need proof of a Covid test as of 1 March.

Latvia As of 1 April, with no high-risk countries currently designated, Covid entry requirements for everyone have been lifted.

Liechtenstein The principality follows the same rules as Switzerland, below.

The Maldives Revoked its public health emergency on 13 March, allowing free entry.

Mexico Has had no restrictions for much of the pandemic, but travelers may encounter health checks upon arrival.

Moldova Although the war in Ukraine brings new advisories, this former Soviet country ended all entry requirements on 16 March.

Mongolia As of 14 March, it's the first country in mainland Asia to open to all international travelers with no coronavirus health requirements.

Montenegro Requires no proof of a vaccine or test or passenger tracking form to travel to the nation as of 10 March.

North Macedonia The Balkan nation has once again removed all requirements starting 21 April.

Norway As of 12 February , no testing, quarantining, or registration is needed.

Poland On 28 March, all remaining Covid entry requirements and even domestic mask and quarantining rules were lifted.

Romania Lifted all Covid restrictions on 16 March.

Saudi Arabia Removed its Covid-related entry requirements for holders of tourism visas on 6 March.

Slovenia As of 19 February, there are no longer any coronavirus restrictions on entering the country.

Slovakia 6 April marked the dropping of all testing, vaccine, and quarantine requirements.

Sweden The ban on travelers from outside the EU was lifted 1 April, reopening the country to all, sans-requirements.

Switzerland Lists no countries or areas with a variant of concern, effectively openings its borders as of 10 March.

United Kingdom Scrapped its last-remaining pandemic rules for international travel on 18 March.

Yemen Although other travel advisories remain, Covid entry requirements were lifted on 17 March.

Why it matters

Getting tourists back in the air and exploring will be a boon for an industry that suffered enormously during the pandemic. The global economy has likely taken a more than $4 trillion hit since 2020, according to United Nations data. For countries dependent on tourism revenue, the economic toll has been a particularly difficult pill to swallow. Thus far rapid changes in masking, tests, vaccines, and quarantines have been a stumbling block to the industry's recovery.

"Most restrictions are falling rapidly across Europe, so if you start out in London, you are likely going to be able to travel Europe fairly frictionless," said Clint Henderson, managing editor of consumer travel site the Points Guy, of the UK news. To wit, before Denmark opened its borders, there were no entry restrictions via the EU or other Schengen area countries on the list above, even if you were unvaccinated; outside of that there were.

Henderson adds he's now seeing travelers ready to book trips to countries that had been heavily restricted in Europe, Asia, and beyond. "From the consumer's point of view, they've been hoarding their travel dollars, points, and miles, and when they see governments dropping restrictions, they say, OK, it's time."