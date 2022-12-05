China may announce 10 new Covid measures on Wednesday - Sources

Reuters
05 December, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 02:49 pm

Workers in protective suits remove bags of medical waste outside a building where residents isolate at home as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Beijing, China December 5, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Workers in protective suits remove bags of medical waste outside a building where residents isolate at home as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Beijing, China December 5, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China may announce 10 new Covid-19 management measures as early as Wednesday, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, supplementing the 20 measures unveiled in November that set off a wave of Covid-easing steps across the nation.

China may eventually downgrade its management of Covid-19 as a top-level Category A infectious disease to a less strict Category B disease as early as January, the sources said on Monday.

The National Health Commission did not immediately respond to a Reuters fax seeking comment.

Related News

