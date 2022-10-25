US takes note of China congress, says important to keep communications open

World+Biz

Reuters
25 October, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 09:19 am

Related News

US takes note of China congress, says important to keep communications open

Reuters
25 October, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 09:19 am
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives to meet the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 23, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives to meet the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 23, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

The United States said on Monday it had taken note of the Communist Party congress in strategic rival China that confirmed Xi Jinping in an unprecedented third term as leader, and stressed the importance of keeping lines of communication open.

Even as the White House reiterated the Biden administration's focus on "responsibly managing" competition with China and desire to cooperate in areas of mutual interest, prosecutors in New York said they had charged two Chinese nationals with trying to obstruct prosecution of a major Chinese telecommunications company.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told a regular briefing the party congress would not bring a change in the US approach to China, which he referred to by the initials of its official name.

"We do note the conclusion of the 20th Party Congress and we would welcome cooperation of the PRC where our interests align, and that includes cooperation on climate change and global health, counter narcotics, non-proliferation as well," he said, stressing that it was "perhaps the most consequential bilateral relationship we have."

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told a separate briefing President Joe Biden and Xi had spoken five times as leaders, but said she had nothing to share about a possible first in-person meeting as leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia next month.

"We continue our efforts to keep lines of communication open, including at the leader level," she said. "We believe it important to keep those conversations ongoing and we will continue to do that."

Xi secured an unprecedented third leadership term on Sunday and introduced a top governing body stacked with loyalists, cementing his place as China's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.

During Xi's tenure, China's relations with Washington have plummeted and fears have risen that the two superpowers with the world's biggest economies could become engaged in a conflict over Taiwan, a self-administered US-backed island China claims as its own.

A person familiar with the matter identified the Chinese telecommunications company in the New York case as Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, which has been at the center of US disputes with China over alleged espionage and technology theft.

US prosecutors said the case was representative of a broader pattern of unlawful influence efforts by China, and announced they had also charged 11 people in two other cases with spying for Beijing or intimidating Chinese dissidents.

Top News / China / USA

US-China Relations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pure Earth has done some lead cleanup in Mirzapur in Tangail, and in Ashulia, Dhaka, where informal battery recycling factories contaminated land and water. Photo: Courtesy

Lead poisoning: Pure Earth wants us to be worried

35m | Panorama
Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

21h | Brands
Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

22h | Brands
Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Foreign Beauties Shining in Bollywood Industry

Foreign Beauties Shining in Bollywood Industry

15m | Videos
Key factors of Australia-Sri Lanka match

Key factors of Australia-Sri Lanka match

3h | Videos
Shakil Haq depicts history in match boxes

Shakil Haq depicts history in match boxes

3h | Videos
Rishi Sunak set to become Britain’s next PM

Rishi Sunak set to become Britain’s next PM

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang started crossing Bangladesh

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka