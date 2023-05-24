China, US hold 13th political party leaders dialogue

The 13th China-US Political Party Leaders Dialogue was held on Tuesday (23 May) via video link, and the two sides had in-depth and constructive communications under the theme of China-US mutual cognition and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, attended the dialogue and delivered a keynote speech.

The two sides believed that the way China and the United States get along is very important, and both sides should work to push bilateral relations back on a sound track, which meets the common expectations of the two peoples and the international community and will also benefit future generations.

It is also their common belief that China and the United States must respect each other and coexist peacefully, and cannot engage in confrontation and conflict. They should strengthen exchanges and dialogue, enhance amity between the two peoples and promote mutually beneficial cooperation. The two sides should also strengthen cooperation to jointly respond to global challenges.

The two sides agreed to continue the exchanges and dialogues between the CPC and the Democratic and Republican parties of the United States.