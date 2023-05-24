China, US hold 13th political party leaders dialogue

World+Biz

Xinhua/UNB
24 May, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 11:28 am

Related News

China, US hold 13th political party leaders dialogue

Xinhua/UNB
24 May, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 11:28 am
Chinese and US flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China 16 November, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
Chinese and US flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China 16 November, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

The 13th China-US Political Party Leaders Dialogue was held on Tuesday (23 May) via video link, and the two sides had in-depth and constructive communications under the theme of China-US mutual cognition and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, attended the dialogue and delivered a keynote speech.

The two sides believed that the way China and the United States get along is very important, and both sides should work to push bilateral relations back on a sound track, which meets the common expectations of the two peoples and the international community and will also benefit future generations.

It is also their common belief that China and the United States must respect each other and coexist peacefully, and cannot engage in confrontation and conflict. They should strengthen exchanges and dialogue, enhance amity between the two peoples and promote mutually beneficial cooperation. The two sides should also strengthen cooperation to jointly respond to global challenges.

The two sides agreed to continue the exchanges and dialogues between the CPC and the Democratic and Republican parties of the United States.

US-China Relations / dialogue / World Politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Should you pursue fact-checking as a career in Bangladesh?

1h | Pursuit
Graphics: TBS

How you can make money using ChatGPT

1h | Pursuit
In Bangladesh, it is predominantly digital pianos/keyboards along with classical and acoustic guitars that draw the most amount of Yamaha’s sales. Photo: Noor A Alam

Yamaha Music Store: Where you buy more than just instruments

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

15h | TBS World
Why South Korean content is so popular

Why South Korean content is so popular

23h | TBS Entertainment
Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

13h | TBS World
Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss