Unesco unveils new AI roadmap for classrooms

Unsplash/D koi UNESCO calls out to implement its recommendations on the ethics of artificial intelligence to avoid its misuse.

The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) and 40 education ministers from around the world met virtually on Thursday (25 May) to discuss the risks and rewards of using chatbots in classrooms.

Less than 10% of schools and universities follow formal guidance on using AI tools, like the chatbot software ChatGPT, according to Unesco.

The meeting was an opportunity for ministers to share policy approaches and plans for the safe and effective use of AI in education.

"Generative AI opens new horizons and challenges for education, but we urgently need to take action to ensure that new AI technologies are integrated into education on our terms," said Stefania Giannini, Unesco's Assistant Director-General for Education. "It is our duty to prioritise safety, inclusion, diversity, transparency and quality."

The meeting revealed a number of common concerns about the use of chatbots in classrooms. One concern is that chatbots can produce glaring errors. Another concern is how to integrate these tools into curricula, teaching methods, and exams.

Ministers also discussed the need to adapt education systems to the disruptions which generative AI is quickly causing.

Many ministers highlighted the vital role teachers play in this new era as learning facilitators. However, teachers need guidance and training to meet these challenges, according to Unesco.

For its part, Unesco will continue to steer the global dialogue with policymakers, partners, academia, and civil society. The agency is also developing policy guidelines on the use of generative AI in education and research, as well as frameworks of AI competencies for students and teachers.

These new tools will be launched during Digital Learning Week, to be held at Unesco Headquarters in Paris on 4 to 7 September.