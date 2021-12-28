UK plans to end private car ownership

Transport Minister of the United Kingdom Government, Trudy Harrison recently stressed the necessity to ditch the "20th-century thinking centred around private vehicle ownership and towards greater flexibility, with personal choice and low carbon shared transport."

She said this while addressing the future of personal mobility at a mobility conference, reported Microsoft.

The minister praised public transportation also even bike-sharing services, e-scooters, and ride-sharing platforms at the conference.

Harrison asserted that all of these should reduce carbon emissions into UK's atmosphere. However, the choices do not come without costs, particularly for those living in rural areas.

300 residents in Coventry of England recently showed interest in giving up their personal cars.

The government tradeoff is a mobility credit worth up to £3,000. This mobility credit programme has reportedly been going on since March of this year, with 73 cars turned in and crushed.

However, not all Brits are happy about this, and understandably so. Some are tying Harrison's statement with the brewing ban of internal combustion engines for cars by 2030.

Besides, electric vehicles aren't exactly cheap so people would just be forced onto public transportation.