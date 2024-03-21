Global Baku Forum: Dr Yunus stresses zero net carbon emission, wealth concentration and unemployment

Nobel Peace Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus underscored the importance of innovative solutions and collaborative efforts in redesigning the system to build a world of three zeros, zero net carbon emission, zero wealth concentration and zero unemployment.

In his address delivered at the XI Global Baku Forum, Professor Yunus shared his visionary insights on fostering entrepreneurship among all, reversing wealth concentration, and empowering communities to solve their problems through creating social businesses.

Baku Forum is a renowned high-level event organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, according to a press release.

The 11th edition of the Global Baku Forum, titled 'Fixing the Fractured World,' took place from March 14-16, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan. Nearly 400 world-famous political figures, as well as past and present world leaders, ministers, and Nobel laureates, participated in the 11th Global Baku Forum organised by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC).

Among the distinguished speakers were Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), fellow Nobel Laureate, Kailash Satyarthi and many others including Ms Kerry Kennedy, President of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights.

The presence of distinguished leaders and Nobel Laureates at the forum underscores the urgent need for concerted efforts to address the world's most pressing challenges, from poverty alleviation to healthcare access and environmental sustainability.

As the world navigates through complex geopolitical shifts and unprecedented global crises, the XI Global Baku Forum reaffirms the importance of fostering dialogue, cooperation, and solidarity to build a more prosperous and harmonious future for all.

Professor Yunus held bilateral meetings with Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization and Dr Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS and an Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations. They discussed the post-pandemic healthcare priorities and other bottom-up healthcare collaborations.

At the closing evening of the XI Global Baku Forum, Professor Yunus was honoured with "The Tree of Peace" award from UNESCO at the closing dinner of the XI Global Baku Forum.

During his stay in Baku, Professor Yunus was invited to have a one-on-one meeting with the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Mr Ali Asadov. During the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed his great admiration for Professor Yunus's programmes in Azarbaijan universities and discussed the possible expansion of collaborations in the coming days.

Professor Yunus also inaugurated the office of the Yunus Social Business Centre at the Azerbaijan State Economic University.