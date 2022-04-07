Sri Lanka calls for restructure of $1 bln debt and stability

South Asia

Reuters
07 April, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 09:01 pm

Related News

Sri Lanka calls for restructure of $1 bln debt and stability

Reuters
07 April, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 09:01 pm
People are given packets of biscuits from a free distributor, while waiting in line to buy kerosene near a Ceylon Petroleum Corporation fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 7, 2022. Reuters.
People are given packets of biscuits from a free distributor, while waiting in line to buy kerosene near a Ceylon Petroleum Corporation fuel station, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 7, 2022. Reuters.

Sri Lanka must look at restructuring a $1 billion sovereign debt due for payment in July, the outgoing finance minister told parliament on Thursday, urging an end to demands for a change in government amid the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

The opposition and some partners of the ruling coalition rejected calls this week for a unity government from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa after he disbanded his cabinet, hoping to quell weeks-long street protests over shortages of fuel, power, food and medicine.

With its foreign exchange reserves shrinking quickly, massive debt payments due and the rupee currency slumping, analysts say the government - controlled by Rajapaksa and his elder brother Mahinda, the prime minister - was running out of options.

Reserves dropped 16% to $1.93 billion in March from a month earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday.

"We must look at how to structure the $1 billion international sovereign bond payment maturing in July. We must go to the IMF, there is no other solution that I can see," said Ali Sabry, who sent his resignation to Rajapaksa on Tuesday, a day after he was moved to finance from the justice ministry.

The $1 billion bond maturing on 25 July was trading at 54 cents in the dollar, its lowest level since spring 2020 when the Covid-19 rout hit global financial markets, data from MarketAxess showed .

Other dollar-denominated sovereign bonds traded at even more stressed levels, with most changing hands around 40 cents in the dollar.

It was not immediately clear if Rajapaksa had accepted Sabry's resignation, which was submitted just days ahead of scheduled talks with the International Monetary Fund for emergency loans.

"We must have political stability to find solutions to the financial crisis," Sabry said.

"We must discuss with the World Bank and we must have a bridge-financing plan with the ADB. If we don't have stability, who will conduct these talks?," he said, referring to the Philippines-based Asian Development Bank.

Opposition lawmakers, however, continued to call for the president to step down. At least 41 parliamentarians withdrew from the ruling coalition this week to become independents, though they could still support the government in the house and the opposition has not called for a no-confidence vote. read more

Foreign Minister GL Peiris told diplomats in a briefing that the government still held a majority in parliament and that "despite the agitation", there was no consensus on who could replace the president, prime minister and parliament.

DEEP IN DEBT

Critics have accused the government of mismanagement, but the tourism-reliant economy has also been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Help from the IMF would likely come with some tough political choices -- policy reforms that could add to the pain in the short-term in hopes of getting the economy back on more solid footing in a few years.

JP Morgan analysts estimated this week that Sri Lanka's gross debt servicing would amount to $7 billion this year, with the current account deficit coming in around $3 billion.

As the search for a replacement for Sabry at the finance ministry continues, P Nandalal Weerasinghe took over as the central bank governor, succeeding Ajith Nivard Cabraal, who quit on Monday.

A court in the commercial capital Colombo on Thursday barred Cabraal from leaving the country until March 18, Rajith Keerthi Tennakoon, a well-known anti-corruption activist who accused Cabraal of misusing public funds during his tenure, told Reuters. Tennakoon had petitioned the court.

Reuters could not immediately contact Cabraal and his lawyer did not answer calls.

Weerasinghe, a former senior deputy governor of the Sri Lankan central bank who has worked with the IMF, will hold a monetary policy meeting on Friday. It was originally scheduled to be held on Monday.

An analyst said the central bank was expected to hike key interest rates by 300-400 basis points (bps) - following a 100 bps increase in early March - to tame inflation that hit 18.7% in March.

"We also expect the newly appointed governor to outline potential measures to be included in the IMF reform plan, views on potential debt restructuring, and currency management," said Lakshini Fernando of Asia Securities.

Top News / World+Biz

Sri Lanka / Economic crisis / debt / restructure

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimum wage rate differs across the multiple sectors greatly where consistency could help address worker exploitation. Photo: Mumit M

Formalising minimum wage across sectors can address the prevailing worker exploitation

9h | Panorama
So far, Shimmy Technologies trained 1,468 RMG workers; and 70 percent are female. Currently, pilot programmes are ongoing in five factories. Photo: Courtesy

Shimmy: The ed-tech startup preparing RMG workers for an automated future

11h | Panorama
We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

3,000 migrant workers return in body bags per year: 'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

1d | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US targeting Putin’s daughters

US targeting Putin’s daughters

20m | Videos
Is Sri Lanka really a victim of China’s "debt trap"?

Is Sri Lanka really a victim of China’s "debt trap"?

20m | Videos
Who is Pakistan's Chief Justice (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial?

Who is Pakistan's Chief Justice (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial?

2h | Videos
Fabulous taste of Gazipur’s whey

Fabulous taste of Gazipur’s whey

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

4
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma